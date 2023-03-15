GOLDEN RETRIEVER IS SEATTLE'S TOP DOG

Nationally, French Bulldog Knocks Labrador Retriever Out of Top Spot

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Golden Retriever took Seattle's top spot in the American Kennel Club's (AKC®) 2022 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The Golden Retriever was also recognized as the #1 pup in Denver and Nashville.

The Bernese Mountain Dog moved up one spot to sit at #9, and the Poodle (#8 in 2021), moved up to spot #7 in 2022, with the previous #7, the Australian Shepherd, falling to #12.

"It's no surprise that the Golden Retriever has taken the number one spot from the Labrador Retriever in Seattle this year," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "Goldens are devoted and friendly companions that have always been popular in the city."

Seattle's top 5 breeds for 2022:

Golden Retriever Labrador Retriever French Bulldog Pembroke Welsh Corgi Havanese

* Registration data pulled from Seattle zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The AKC also announced its nationwide rankings today. There's a new top dog in town! The ever-popular Labrador Retriever's record-breaking reign has ended. The playful and adaptable French Bulldog is America's most popular breed for the first time.

While it may come as a surprise to some that the loveable Lab's 31-year stay at the top has come to an end, the French Bulldog has been quietly climbing the charts for many years. Over the past decade, the Frenchie has gone from 14th in 2012 to number 1 in 2022, and registrations have increased over 1,000% in that time period.

Most Popular Breeds of 2022 1. French Bulldog 2. Labrador Retriever 3. Golden Retriever 4. German Shepherd Dog 5. Poodle

