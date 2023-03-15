Golden Rim Resources kicks off aircore drilling to test new gold targets
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Golden Rim Resources Ltd
Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR, OTC:GMRMF) MD Tim Strong tells Proactive the company has started a 5,000-metre aircore drilling program to test promising new prospects at the flagship Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Field mapping and sampling have revealed new targets with recent results of up to 9.8 g/t gold in grab samples at the Sounkou prospect while samples from Nounkoun prospect returned up to 3.03 g/t.
