Golden Rim Resources kicks off aircore drilling to test new gold targets

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Golden Rim Resources Ltd

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR, OTC:GMRMF) MD Tim Strong tells Proactive the company has started a 5,000-metre aircore drilling program to test promising new prospects at the flagship Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Field mapping and sampling have revealed new targets with recent results of up to 9.8 g/t gold in grab samples at the Sounkou prospect while samples from Nounkoun prospect returned up to 3.03 g/t.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/golden-rim-resources-kicks-off-aircore-drilling-to-test-new-gold-targets-447180116

