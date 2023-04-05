Golden Rim says Bereko provides big opportunity to add gold ounces to Kada project
Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR, OTC:GMRMF) MD Tim Strong tells Proactive the company continues to identify shallow, broad gold zones during drilling at Bereko and Massan prospects within the Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Standout assays from RC drilling at Bereko include 9 metres at 2.8 g/t gold while at Massan assays include 56 metres at 1.7 g/t gold. Diamond drilling is also progressing and is expected to significantly improve understanding of the structural controls on mineralisation.
