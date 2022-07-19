Golden Sky Minerals Announces Mr. Bruce Fair as New Director

Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bruce Fair has joined the Board of Directors of Golden Sky Minerals Corp.



Robert Bruce Fair was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He attended high school in Nipawin, Saskatchewan and has an Honours degree in Political Science and English from the University of Saskatchewan obtained in 1981. Mr. Fair is President and founder of Mench Capital Corp., which was incorporated in Vancouver, BC on April 20th, 1999. Mench Capital Corp. is a Canadian merchant banking firm that provides corporate finance & financial consulting services and access to private or public capital to established, mid-market companies. Mench Capital Corp. has participated in and, or originated in the formation of in excess of $500M+ in private and public equity transactions over the past 22 years mainly focused in the Canadian Resource Industry - oil & gas & mining & alternative investment products & strategies.

Mr. Fair has previously served on numerous Boards as an independent Director including various Maple Leaf Flow-Through Limited Partnerships (2009-2016), Nationwide I Self Storage Trust, Maple Leaf Energy Income Limited Partnerships (2009-2016), Maple Leaf Royalty Corp, Richfield Ventures Inc., Orsa Ventures Corp., and Cliffmont Resources Ltd.

Mr. Fair currently acts as the President and CEO of Cordillera Minerals Group Ltd., an entity which creates and provides Investor's access to diversified portfolios of Canadian Junior Exploration Mineral Companies through a tax efficient structure. Mr. Fair is also the President & CEO of the Cordillera Minerals 2021 Flow-Through Limited Partnership. Mr. Fair is currently a Director of Searchlight Resources Inc.

Resignations:

Golden Sky Minerals also announces the resignation of Mr. Ewan Webster and Mr. William Jung as a Directors of the Company effectively immediately. John Newell and everyone at Golden Sky Minerals Corp. thanks Mr. Ewan Webster and Mr. William Jung for their invaluable contribution to help build the company with a solid foundation of highly prospective exploration properties inside Golden Sky Minerals Corp. and a solid financial position since the incorporation of the company in August 2018. "We wish them continued success in their future endeavors."

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in highly prospective areas and mining-friendly districts. Golden Sky’s mandate is to develop its portfolio of properties to the mineral resource stage through systematic exploration.

The drill-ready projects include: Hotspot, Bullseye, and Lucky Strike, all in Yukon, Canada. In addition, the recent purchases of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the staking of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, add to the company’s substantial early-stage Canadian project pipeline.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Golden Sky's website at www.GoldenSkyMinerals.com or contact John Newell by telephone (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@goldenskyminerals.com or john.newell@goldenskyminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “understanding”, “has agreed to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “would”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Although Golden Sky has attempted to identify important factors and risks that could affect Golden Sky and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, without limitation: inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Golden Sky’s expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters; labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on its projects; that Golden Sky may not be able to confirm historical exploration results and other risks set forth in Golden Sky's public filings at www.sedar.com. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, Golden Sky has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Golden Sky does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



