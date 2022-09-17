Golden Sky Minerals Corp. Announces Resignation of CFO

Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corporation (TSX.V: AUEN | U.S.: LUKY) (the "Company" or "Golden Sky") announces that Ms. Lucy Zhang has resigned from the Company effective immediately and the Company has now started the recruitment process to fill the vacant position.



"On behalf of the board of directors and everyone at Golden Sky Minerals, I would like to welcome the Fehr & Associates team to the Company at this exciting time in the mining business and thank our former CFO, Ms. Lucy Zhang for her past contributions. We wish her well in all future endeavors," states John Newell, CEO, President, and Director.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's main focus is developing their portfolio of projects to resource stage. The drill ready projects include Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike, all in the Yukon. In addition, the recent property purchases of the Rayfield Copper Gold Project in southern British Columbia, and the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in the Cassiar Gold District in northern British Columbia, adds to the company's building a substantial early-stage project pipeline in Canada.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website www.goldenskyminerals.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the results of previous field work and programs and the continued operations of the current exploration program, interpretation of the nature of the mineralization at the project and that that the properties are drill ready, results of the mineral resource estimate on the projects, the potential to grow the projects, the potential to add more properties, the potential to expand the mineralization, the planning for further exploration work, and the ability to raise additional capital as needed.

Story continues

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

For further information: John Newell, CEO & Director, www.goldenskyminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



