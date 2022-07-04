U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.15
    +1.72 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.10
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    +0.22 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0434
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9070
    +0.2470 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,299.60
    +990.02 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.47
    +20.33 (+4.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Golden Sky Minerals Grant Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golden Sky Minerals Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LCKYF
Golden Sky Minerals Corp.
Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) OTC (LCKYF) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company has granted 940,961 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and certain consultants of the Company. All Options issued pursuant to this grant shall vest immediately, have a term of 4 years and are exercisable at $0.20.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Golden Sky's website at www.GoldenSkyMinerals.com or contact John Newell by telephone (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@goldenskyminerals.com or john.newell@goldenskyminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories