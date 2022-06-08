U.S. markets closed

Golden Sky Minerals Reprices Warrants, Extends Term

Golden Sky Minerals Corp.
·2 min read
  • LCKYF
Golden Sky Minerals Corp.
Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) OTC (LCKYF) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has reduced the exercise price of 9,369,152 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants) to $0.45. The Warrants were issued pursuant to the following private placement financings:

December 18, 2019

4,918,299 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.60

December 31, 2020

1,125,277 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.80 and

 

 

362,500 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.75

July 20, 2021

2,963,076 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.80

The Company has also applied to extend the exercise period of all of the Warrants to December 31, 2022.

About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier-one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's focus is to develop their portfolio of projects to resource stage. Currently, the Company has three drill ready projects in the Yukon; this includes the Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike properties. In addition, the recent property purchase of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the Company's substantial early-stage project pipeline in Canada.

The Company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found at the Company’s website at www.goldenskyminerals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Newell, President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Golden Sky's website at www.GoldenSkyMinerals.com or contact John Newell by telephone (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@goldenskyminerals.com or john.newell@goldenskyminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


