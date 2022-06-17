U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.25
    +30.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,115.00
    +187.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,253.00
    +128.25 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.20
    +16.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.12
    -0.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.50
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    +2.47 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6020
    +2.3620 (+1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,106.99
    +8.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.01
    -29.00 (-6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.83
    +59.85 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Golden Spike Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire 100% of Golden Horizon Exploration Corp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 0P0001AMN1
  • GLDS.CN

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2022 / Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Golden Horizon Exploration Corp. ("Golden Horizon") in order to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Golden Horizon (the "Proposed Transaction"). In connection therewith, the shareholders of Golden Horizon will receive one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Golden Spike Share") for each common share of Golden Horizon held, resulting in the Company issuing an aggregate of 11,300,000 Golden Spike Shares (which will represent approximately 35.76% of the issued and outstanding Golden Spike Shares). Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the parties have agreed to proceed with the good faith negotiation and execution of a draft definitive agreement that will set out all of the terms of the Proposed Transaction (the "Definitive Agreement").

Golden Spike CEO Keith Anderson commented, "We are very excited to have signed this LOI to acquire Golden Horizon and thereby acquire a 100% interest in its Gregory River Property, a mineral exploration property located in a very prospective mineral belt in one of the more favourable jurisdictions worldwide. Many parts of Newfoundland, including the Gregory River Property still remain relatively underexplored and offer an exciting opportunity for new discoveries. In addition, the province offers a favorable regulatory environment and supportive communities with near year-round operating conditions and excellent nearby infrastructure. We look forward to completing our due diligence and entering into a definitive agreement with Golden Horizon shortly thereafter and providing a very exciting opportunity for Golden Spike shareholders."

Golden Spike will have the right to conduct a full due diligence investigation on Golden Horizon and Golden Horizon will have the right to conduct a full due diligence investigation on Golden Spike for a period of sixty days commencing on the signing of the LOI. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed in the LOI or at all.

Upon the execution of a Definitive Agreement between the Company and Golden Horizon, the Company will issue a subsequent press release disclosing the material terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction.

Gregory River Project

Golden Horizon owns 100% interest, right and title to the Gregory River property (the "Gregory River Property" or the "Property") comprised of 124 claims under 15 mineral licences, covering 3,100 hectares or 7,660 acres. The Property is located on the western portion of the island of Newfoundland, approximately 14 Kilometres ("km") south of the community of Trout River and 40 km northwest of Corner Brook.

The Gregory River Property is situated within the Bay of Islands Ophiolite Complex of rocks. The package consists of a sequence of faulted and moderately deformed ultramafic to mafic intrusive rocks, sheeted diabase dikes, basaltic pillow lavas, and narrow zones of sedimentary rocks.

Historical work on the Property has identified numerous high priority gold and base metal anomalies and untested targets within the claim package that can be intermittently traced within the Property for approximately 12 km along a north-northeast trend. Based on the historical work, the Property has the potential to host multiple known deposit types and styles of mineralization, including: 1. Copper-rich, Cyprus style - volcanic massive sulfides or VMS, 2. Stratigraphic gold-rich exhalative zones, 3. Structurally-controlled gold and sulfide-rich quartz lode veining, and 4. Low sulphidation epithermal gold style deposits.

The style of mineralization and geological setting identified at the Gregory River Property is highly analogous, and along a north-northwest trend to the York Harbor Metals Inc. copper and zinc-rich VMS mineralization that occurs approximately 37 km to the south, within the southern portion of Bay of Islands Ophiolite Complex of rocks.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Mr. Robert Cinits, P.Geo, a director and an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Gregory River Property and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release is neither inaccurate nor misleading; however, the technical information presented in this news release comprises paper records maintained by various companies that conducted exploration work on the Property. Details of the sampling methods, security, assaying, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to the Company and Golden Horizon, and the results discussed herein cannot be, and have not been verified by Mr. Cinits for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and should not be relied upon.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds the rights to acquire 100% interest in the 2,132 hectare Camping Lake Project in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Keith Anderson

Golden Spike Resources Corp.
830 - 1100 Melville St.,
Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A6
+1 (604) 786-7774
info@goldenspikeresources.com
www.goldenspikeresources.com

"Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the terms of the Proposed Transaction, the execution of the Definitive Agreement, the expected benefits of the Proposed Transaction and the prospects of the Gregory River Property. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company and Golden Horizon will be able to negotiate the Definitive Agreement on the terms and within the time frame expected; that Golden Horizon will be able to obtain shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction; that the Company will be able to obtain any necessary third party and regulatory approvals required for the Proposed Transaction; that the exploration of the Gregory River Property will provide favourable results; if completed, that the Proposed Transaction will provide the expected benefits to the Company; and that the negotiation and completion of the Proposed Transaction will not be adversely impacted by COVID-19 or the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this news release, including: adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, unanticipated costs, the failure of Golden Horizon and the Company to negotiate the Definitive Agreement and complete the Proposed Transaction on the terms and conditions and within the timeframe expected, the failure of Golden Horizon to obtain shareholder approval for the Proposed Transaction, the Company's failure to obtain any necessary approvals for the Proposed Transaction, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, risks relating to the extent and duration of COVID-19 and its impact on Golden Horizon and the Company and other factors beyond the control of the Company, including those other risks more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Golden Spike Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705513/Golden-Spike-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-To-Acquire-100-of-Golden-Horizon-Exploration-Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid This Elon Musk Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Setting Up

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Dives To Near Key Support On Recession Fears

    Stocks dived Thursday as a mild recession may now be the best-case scenario. The major indexes are nearing a key support level.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Earnings Report?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on strong memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Too scared to check your 401(k) as Dow tumbles below 30,000? Too worried to peek at your brokerage account? Here’s when you should look — and when you should go for a walk instead.

    Is knowledge power, or is ignorance bliss when checking your account balance during the recent tumble in markets?

  • United States Steel Stock Gains On Strong Q2 Outlook

    United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) provides 2Q22 guidance; It expects adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.6 billion. The company expects adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.83 to $3.88, versus a consensus of $3.20. United Steels' balance sheet remains strong with an overfunded pension plan and no significant debt maturities until 2029. The company's current cash position is approaching $3 billion. Quarter to date, United States Steel repurchased ~$320 million of common stock. As of June 16,