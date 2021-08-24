U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.72
    +7.19 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,400.22
    +64.51 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,001.28
    +58.63 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.28
    +11.98 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    +1.79 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7250
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,029.71
    -1,470.92 (-2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.31
    -44.39 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Golden State Foods Appoints Justin Vannoy as Corporate Vice President and President, Liquid Products North America

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Vannoy as GSF corporate vice president and president, Liquid Products North America (LPNA). Based in Conyers, Georgia, Vannoy will lead the planning and execution of a strategic business plan to satisfy GSF's financial and operational objectives, including customer growth, product quality, food safety, associate safety, and succession planning. His role will also focus on broadening the capabilities, technologies, and markets in which GSF supplies dressings, sauces, syrups, and toppings.

"Justin's background and his distinct style of servant leadership, coupled with his manufacturing, supply chain, and operations expertise, will uniquely position him to lead the LPNA team to support the growing success of our valued customers throughout their expanding markets in North America," said Brian Dick, GSF corporate executive vice president and chief operating officer. "His values align well with those of our company, so we are confident that he will lead and drive towards our vision of excellence in accordance with our culture."

With more than 15 years of food manufacturing leadership experience, Justin progressed through various senior operations roles with TreeHouse Foods and ConAgra Foods before joining GSF. As Vice President of Operations with the North America Meal Preparations Division based in Oakbrook, Illinois, he most recently led 21 manufacturing sites and 4,000 employees in manufacturing operations, planning and scheduling, and continuous improvement for TreeHouse Foods' largest division after its organizational restructuring. He previously served as TreeHouse Foods' Vice President of Operations for the North America Baked Goods Division and Director of Operations for the North America Retail Bakery Category, in addition to prior plant operations management roles of increasing responsibility.

Earlier in his career, Justin held several management roles with Nestle HealthCare Nutrition in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota and Quaker Oats (QTG) PepsiCo in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Justin earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota.

About Golden State Foods
Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds 5 billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF currently services 100+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores) from its 50+ locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is 100 percent management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

Media Contact:
Janie Le, Porter Novelli
janie.le@porternovelli.com
714-914-4928

Golden State Foods
Golden State Foods
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-state-foods-appoints-justin-vannoy-as-corporate-vice-president-and-president-liquid-products-north-america-301361173.html

SOURCE Golden State Foods

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's (AAPL) CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Why Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Could Be Worth Watching

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Marvell Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRVL ). The company's stock...

  • AMD Is Stealing Market Share From Intel, and It's Not Stopping Now

    Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) recovery in the x86 CPU (central processing unit) market at the end of 2020 now appears to be a flash in the pan. Intel had given investors hope that it could bring an end to Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) consistent market share gains by ramping up production and catering to customers who were unable to buy the latter's chips due to a supply shortage, but the latest numbers from Mercury Research prove otherwise. AMD ate into Intel's x86 market share in the second quarter of 2021, with its share now close to all-time highs.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs

    With that in mind, the S&P 500 is currently within 1% of its high, but Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) look like smart long-term investments. In its campaign to upend the entertainment industry, Netflix has accomplished what few companies ever manage: Its brand name has become a verb (e.g. Since introducing Netflix originals in 2013, the company has produced over 2,300 titles, which now represent over 35% of all content on its platform.

  • The S&P 500 Has Been Soaring. These 10 Stocks Are Still Cheap.

    Opportunities for investors may lurk in the shares of Micron Technology, Unum, PulteGroup, and others.