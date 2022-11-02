GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES BRAD TINGEY TO CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND APPOINTS RANDY HERREL JR. AS GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brad Tingey to Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, as well as the appointment of Randy Herrel Jr. to Group Vice President, Finance. Based in GSF's Irvine, California corporate headquarters and partnering with all GSF business units across the globe, Brad now leads all accounting, tax and financial planning and reporting functions, while Randy oversees operational performance measurement to ensure alignment on growth and operational priorities.

"Brad is a fantastic source of accounting and finance knowledge and a leading change agent within the GSF Global Finance team, as he has strengthened collaboration with business groups across the world," said Joe. "He has developed trusted relationships with our operations leaders across the enterprise. Exemplary of the Creed and Values, he is a servant leader and friend to all of us at GSF."

A GSF associate since 2013, Brad has played a key role in building a team of very talented professionals with the technical skills and business acumen required for effectively guiding the financial affairs of GSF's global portfolio of companies. In his expanded role, Brad collaborates with GSF leadership in pursuit of streamlined, insightful, and actionable management reporting, while continuing to focus on areas such as working capital management.

Brad previously earned a promotion in 2019 to serve as GSF's Corporate Vice President, Finance, after helping lead business analysis and development of various business models for GSF. Earlier in his career, Brad held various managerial roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Southern California and New Jersey over the course of a decade. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree of accountancy.

Prior to joining GSF, Randy led budget and forecast planning, while providing expertise in mergers and acquisitions and operations planning as Vice President, Finance for telematics technology company Spireon, Inc. in Irvine, California. His previous finance leadership experience includes Los Angeles-based roles with Kneon, Inc. and Irwin Naturals, where he worked closely with the CFO to develop a five-year strategic growth plan.

Additionally, Randy worked in a variety of financial analyst and consulting positions in Southern California with Pharmavite LLC, UBS Financial Services, Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, and the Santa Catalina Island Company. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and his master's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.

"We are all excited to have Randy join our high-performing Corporate Finance and Accounting team, as we focus on delivering value to all stakeholders," said Tingey. "Randy's background positions him to lead and to contribute to all of our business groups to deliver even better performance in the future. Randy's values align well with those of our company, so we are confident that he will lead and drive towards our vision of excellence in accordance with our culture."

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

