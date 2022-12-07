U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.90
    -5.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -1.85 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    +16.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5600
    -0.4000 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,835.40
    -162.81 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.86
    -7.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Golden Tag to Acquire La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex From First Majestic Silver

Golden Tag Resources Ltd.
·14 min read
Golden Tag Resources Ltd.
Golden Tag Resources Ltd.

Figure 1

Clockwise from top-left 1. Rosarios Portal; 2. Ag-Pb-Zn vein mineralization, Quebradillas Cuerpo 460 (1700 elevation); 3. Quebradillas Open Pit
Clockwise from top-left 1. Rosarios Portal; 2. Ag-Pb-Zn vein mineralization, Quebradillas Cuerpo 460 (1700 elevation); 3. Quebradillas Open Pit

Figure 2

View of the La Parrilla Mill Complex
View of the La Parrilla Mill Complex

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 7, 2022 (the "Purchase Agreement" or “APA”) with First Majestic Silver Corp (“First Majestic” or “FMS”) to acquire a 100% interest in the 69,478 hectares La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (“La Parrilla”) in the locality of San Jose de la Parrilla, Durango, Mexico (the “Transaction”).

Highlights:

  • La Parrilla is a fully permitted former producing mine complex consisting of five underground high-grade silver mines, and an open pit

  • Demonstrated history of replacing resources – operated continuously from 2004 until September 2019 when it was placed on care and maintenance due to low silver prices

  • Under FMS ownership the mill produced 34.3 million (“M”) ounces1 of (“oz”) silver equivalent (“Ag.Eq”), with average annual production of approximately 3.1 M oz of Ag.Eq1, 2

  • Excellent infrastructure inclusive of a 2,000 tonne per day (“tpd”) processing facility (1,000 tpd flotation and 1,000 tpd cyanidation circuits), dry stack filter plant with approximately 9 years3 of tailings capacity available, numerous buildings including a doré refinery, and a partial underground mining fleet4

  • New labour and Ejido agreements in place

  • Historical Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of approximately 9.95 M oz Ag.Eq and Inferred Mineral Resources of approximately 12.51 M oz Ag.Eq5, 6 (see Table 2)

  • Located only 45 minutes from Durango City, paved highway to site

  • Large underexplored land package totaling 69,478 ha

  • Debt-free transaction with upfront consideration of US$20M in equity, and deferred payments totaling US$13.5M for a total acquisition price of US$33.5M

  • Requirement to raise a minimum of CAD$9M in equity concurrent with the acquisition, with participation of US$2.7M from First Majestic

  • Support received from key existing shareholders representing 54 million shares

  • First Majestic to become strategic and largest shareholder of Golden Tag, inclusive of standard support agreements in place until May 2024

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO commented “We are honoured to partner with First Majestic in the acquisition of La Parrilla, their first producing silver mine, which has produced 34.3 million oz of Ag.Eq under their ownership. Over the past two years we have evaluated several opportunities for growth in the silver space and La Parrilla is a great opportunity. The mine complex is fully permitted, located only 45 minutes on paved roads from Durango and, only a few hours from our existing San Diego project.

This is a transformative acquisition for Golden Tag and we strongly believe in the upside resource growth potential of this long-life prolific asset. Our short-term objective is to commence exploration within and near mine workings in order to expand the resource base, to support our ultimate goal & vision of placing the asset back into production.

We would like to thank our key shareholders for their support on this transaction and look forward to working with First Majestic to complete the acquisition.”

Clockwise from top-left 1. Rosarios Portal; 2. Ag-Pb-Zn vein mineralization, Quebradillas Cuerpo 460 (1700 elevation); 3. Quebradillas Open Pit
Clockwise from top-left 1. Rosarios Portal; 2. Ag-Pb-Zn vein mineralization, Quebradillas Cuerpo 460 (1700 elevation); 3. Quebradillas Open Pit


Figure 1 – Clockwise from top-left 1. Rosarios Portal; 2. Ag-Pb-Zn vein mineralization, Quebradillas Cuerpo 460 (1700 elevation); 3. Quebradillas Open Pit

Overview of the La Parrilla Complex

The property is located in Durango State, Mexico, approximately 76 kilometres southeast of the capital city of Durango and is comprised of 41 contiguous mining concessions, in good standing, covering 69,478 hectares. The property was acquired by First Majestic in 2004 and became their first silver mine in 2005. When placed on care and maintenance in September 2019, the complex hosted five underground mines surrounding the mill including Rosarios, La Rosa, San Jose, Quebradillas and San Marcos, as well as the Quebradillas open pit (See Figure 1). From 2010-2019 La Parrilla produced approximately 29.6 million oz Ag.Eq as outlined in Table 1 below.

Table 1 – Historical Production at La Parrilla from 2010 - 20191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production

2010

 

2011

 

2012

 

2013

 

2014

 

2015

 

2016

 

2017

 

2018

 

2019*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ore processed/ tonnes milled

303,869

 

362,947

 

679,788

 

788,335

 

711,915

 

667,702

 

610,509

 

543,985

 

491,637

 

167,535

 

 

Average silver grade (g/t)

209

 

200

 

170

 

162

 

158

 

145

 

140

 

130

 

108

 

139

 

 

Recovery (%)

76

%

77

%

78

%

76

%

79

%

78

%

81

%

76

%

76

%

75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total silver ounces produced

1,548,832

 

1,793,728

 

2,876,810

 

3,115,997

 

2,876,452

 

2,434,095

 

2,220,874

 

1,730,383

 

1,340,385

 

557,603

 

 

Gold ounces produced

413

 

344

 

923

 

1,051

 

982

 

1,161

 

1,009

 

1,014

 

963

 

0

 

 

Pounds of lead produced

4,280,167

 

7,888,943

 

13,240,889

 

18,503,451

 

21,259,559

 

10,441,510

 

10,648,161

 

6,544,745

 

6,550,602

 

4,659,549

 

 

Pounds of zinc produced

363,288

 

178,767

 

4,952,899

 

6,723,878

 

12,619,352

 

17,524,223

 

10,577,434

 

3,944,232

 

5,695,657

 

3,691,100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total production - ounces silver equivalent

1,813,788

 

2,057,172

 

3,487,392

 

4,219,374

 

4,673,186

 

4,036,398

 

3,388,434

 

2,517,199

 

2,323,056

 

1,120,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underground development (m)

7,545

 

13,242

 

20,606

 

12,004

 

8,981

 

7,371

 

9,416

 

12,313

 

11,443

 

6,660

 

 

Diamond drilling (m)

1,581

 

14,447

 

26,204

 

10,974

 

5,789

 

9,750

 

15,326

 

28,839

 

30,713

 

24,440

 

 

*Care and maintenance procedures began in September 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The metallurgical processing plant at La Parrilla (see Figure 2) consists of parallel 1,000 tpd flotation and 1,000 tpd cyanidation leach circuits to treat both oxide and sulfide ores, for a total capacity of 2,000 tpd, using a conventional flowsheet. Both ore types are polymetallic containing silver as their principal economic component as well as significant amounts of lead and zinc, and minor amounts of gold. Oxide ore is processed by cyanide leaching to produce doré bars while sulphide ore is processed by differential flotation to produce a silver-rich lead concentrate and a zinc concentrate.  

View of the La Parrilla Mill Complex
View of the La Parrilla Mill Complex


Figure 2 – View of the La Parrilla Mill Complex

During 2018, the last year of open pit operations, metallurgical recoveries in the cyanidation circuit were 74% for silver and 81% for gold, and metallurgical recoveries in the flotation circuit were 76% for silver, 73% for lead and 55% for zinc. Tailings from both circuits are filtered separately before being dry‐stacked in the tailings storage facility, which currently holds approximately 6.5 million tonnes of capacity, sufficient for nine years of operations at a throughput rate of 2,000 tpd.

Table 2 – La Parrilla Historic Mineral Resources5, 6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Category / Area

Mineral Type

Tonnage

Grades

Metal Content

 

 

kt

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

Ag-Eq (g/t)

Ag (k Oz)

Au (k Oz)

Pb (M lb)

Zn (M lb)

Ag-Eq (k Oz)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Measured Quebradillas (UG)

Sulphides

15

193

-

1.27

1.27

250

90

-

0.4

0.4

120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Measured (UG)

Sulphides

15

193

-

1.27

1.27

250

90

-

0.4

0.4

120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indicated Rosarios (UG)

Sulphides

519

179

0.08

1.71

1.33

257

2,980

1.4

19.6

15.2

4,290

Indicated Quebradillas (UG)

Sulphides

321

177

0.08

2.59

2.70

303

1,820

0.8

18.3

19.0

3,120

Indicated San Marcos (UG)

Sulphides

188

260

0.04

0.57

0.56

289

1,570

0.2

2.4

2.3

1,750

Total Indicated (UG)

Sulphides

1,028

193

0.07

1.78

1.62

277

6,370

2.4

40.3

36.6

9,160

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indicated Rosarios (UG)

Oxides

23

300

0.04

-

-

304

220

-

-

-

220

Indicated San Marcos (UG)

Oxides

53

256

0.12

-

-

266

440

0.2

-

-

450

Total Indicated (UG)

Oxides

76

270

0.09

-

-

278

660

0.2

-

-

670

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated (UG)

Oxides + Sulphides

1,104

182

0.07

1.67

1.52

261

7,030

2.6

40.3

36.6

9,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Measured & Indicated (UG)

Oxides + Sulphides

1,119

198

0.07

1.65

1.50

277

7,120

2.6

40.7

37.0

9,950

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Category / Area

Mineral Type

Tonnage

Grades

Metal Content

Inferred

 

kt

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Pb (%)

Zn (%)

Ag-Eq (g/t)

Ag (k Oz)

Au (k Oz)

Pb (M lb)

Zn (M lb)

Ag-Eq (k Oz)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inferred Rosarios (UG)

Sulphides

265

154

0.16

1.85

1.48

245

1,310

1.4

10.8

8.6

2,090

Inferred Quebradillas (UG)

Sulphides

578

214

0.08

1.85

2.65

319

3,970

1.6

23.6

33.8

5,920

Inferred San Marcos (UG)

Sulphides

185

304

0.03

0.25

0.22

317

1,810

0.2

1.0

0.9

1,890

Total Inferred (UG)

Sulphides

1,028

215

0.09

1.56

1.91

299

7,090

3.2

35.4

43.3

9,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inferred Rosarios (UG)

Oxides

280

198

0.08

-

-

205

1,780

0.7

-

-

1,840

Inferred Quebradillas (UG)

Oxides

43

196

0.14

-

-

208

270

0.2

-

-

290

Inferred San Marcos (UG)

Oxides

70

211

0.04

-

-

214

480

0.1

-

-

480

Total Inferred (UG)

Oxides

393

200

0.08

-

-

207

2,530

1.0

-

-

2,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Inferred (UG)

Oxides + Sulphides

1,421

211

0.09

1.13

1.38

274

9,620

4.2

35.4

43.3

12,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cautionary Statement: Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The resource estimate stated in Table 2 is as reported by First Majestic with an effective date of December 31, 2020. Golden Tag is not treating these estimates as current Mineral Resources because a Qualified Person on behalf of Golden Tag has not performed sufficient work5 to classify these estimates as current resources5, 6.

Notes for Historic Mineral Resources Estimates:

5. These figures are historic in nature, have not been verified by Golden Tag and while relevant as the most recent mineral resource estimates for La Parrilla, should not be relied upon. A thorough review by Golden Tag’s "Qualified Person" of all historic data, along with additional exploration and validation work to confirm results and estimation parameters, would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource estimate for the La Parrilla Mine Complex. No more recent estimates or data are available to Golden Tag.

6. First Majestic reported that its La Parrilla mineral resource estimates were:

  1. classified in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves

  2. The Historic Mineral Resource estimates were updated to December 31, 2020 and were compliant with NI 43-101 at that time. The estimates were prepared by FMS Internal QP’s, who have appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation, The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., both Internal QP’s for FMS.

  3. Sample data was collected through a cut-off date of December 31, 2020

  4. cut-off grades and cut-off values used to report Historic Mineral Resources are different for all FMS mines. The cut-off grades, values and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the FMS AIF

  5. Metal prices considered for Historic Mineral Resources estimates on December 31, 2020 were $22.50/oz Ag, $1,850/oz Au, $0.90/lb Pb and $1.05/lb Zn

  6. Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine

  7. Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes, metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. The totals may not add up due to rounding

Please refer to the FMS Annual Information Form for The Year Ended December 31, 2021 dated March 31, 2022 available on at www.SEDAR.com.

Transaction Summary

The Company will acquire 100% of the assets of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex from First Majestic and the remaining employees associated directly with the Complex. In consideration, Golden Tag will pay to First Majestic the following:

  • 143,673,684 common shares of Golden Tag (“Consideration Shares”), or US$20M at a deemed price of C$0.19 per Golden Tag share;

  • Deferred payments totaling US$13.5M, comprised of the following:

    1. US$2.7M on the earlier of 18 months post-closing, or upon receipt of certain approvals from the Mexican government;

    2. US$5.75M when either (a) 5 million ounces of Ag.Eq reserves are declared from the La Parrilla claims, or (b) 22 million ounces of Ag.Eq of measured and indicated resources are declared, from the La Parrilla claims;

    3. US$5.05M when a new zone is discovered on the La Parrilla claims inclusive of a NI 43-101 resource of 12.5 million ounces of Ag.Eq;

Both II and III are payable in cash or common shares, at the election of Golden Tag.

  • FMS may distribute shares held in excess of a 19.9% issued and outstanding Golden Tag holding (on a non-diluted basis) pro-rata to its shareholders (“Excess Shares”).

  • After closing, FMS will have a participation right to maintain its pro-rata interest in Golden Tag (to a maximum of 19.9%) in any future Golden Tag share issuances, subject to customary exceptions.

  • The Consideration Shares held by FMS will be subject to the following contractual resale restrictions, in addition to any securities laws resale restrictions:

    1. 25% subject to a 6-month resale restriction;

    2. 25% subject to a 12-month resale restriction;

    3. 25% subject to a 18-month resale restriction;

    4. 25% subject to a 24-month resale restriction.

  • The resale restrictions above will not apply to the Excess Shares and will be subject to customary carve-outs in the event of a takeover bid or merger or acquisition transaction involving the common shares of Golden Tag.

  • Shareholders, along with certain directors and officers of Golden Tag holding a total of 54M shares (representing approximately 25% of the Golden Tag’s issued and outstanding shares), have entered into voting and support agreements with Golden Tag pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to support the Transaction (which creates a new control person of Golden Tag) and to vote their Golden Tag shares in favour of the Transaction.

  • FMS has also entered into a standard and customary voting support agreement with Golden Tag for a period that is the longer of (i) May 24, 2024, or (ii) First Majestic’s ownership percentage of Golden Tag is greater than or equal to 19.9%.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in H1 2023, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to: (i) the approval of Golden Tag shareholders as a result of the Transaction creating a new control person; (ii) the completion by the Company of a Private Placement for minimum gross proceeds of C$9,000,000, as described below; (iii) the receipt of all necessary consents, approvals and authorizations (including the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the Mexican Antitrust Commission) for the Transaction; and (iv) other conditions which are customary for a transaction of this type.

The Company has engaged SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. to prepare an independent National Instrument 43-101 resource report on La Parrilla.

There are no finder’s fee payable in connection with the Transaction; First Majestic and the Company are arm’s length parties from each other and the Transaction is an Arm’s Length Transaction (as such term is defined under the corporate finance manual of the TSXV).

Financing for the Acquisition

Concurrent with or prior to the closing of the Transaction, Golden Tag will complete a private placement to raise gross aggregate proceeds of C$9 million (the "Private Placement"), inclusive of US$2.7M subscribed for by First Majestic. Further details regarding the Private Placement will be announced once final terms of the Private Placement have been determined.

Change of Name

On the closing of the Transaction, subject to regulatory approval, the Company will undertake a rebranding initiative. Further details will follow.

Financial Advisors and Legal Counsel

Golden Tag is represented by McMillan LLP as legal counsel. First Majestic is being advised by National Bank as financial advisor and Bennett Jones LLP as legal counsel.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.

For additional information, please contact:
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: 416-504-2024
greg.mckenzie@goldentag.ca

Cautionary Statement:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the acquisition of the La Parrilla Mine Complex on the terms set out in the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement, the completion of the Private Placement on terms anticipated by the Company (or at all), First Majestic’s distribution of the Excess Shares, the Company’s plans to prepare a technical report on La Parrilla, to initiate a rebranding process & change the name of the Company, the ability to obtain requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval from the TSXV for the Transaction and the Private Placement, obtain applicable and customary approvals from the Mexican government, the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla, the ability of the Company, upon closing of the Transaction, to incorporate La Parrilla into the business of the Company, and the ability to eventually place the asset back into production.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve, management’s ability to execute its business strategy, the receipt of all necessary approvals, the Company’s and First Majestic’s satisfaction of all closing conditions with respect to APA, the closing of the Private Placement, and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company´s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk that the Company is not able to complete the acquisition of La Parrilla on the terms set out in the definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (or at all), the risk that the Company is unable to complete the Private Placement on the terms anticipated by the Company (or at all), the risk that the Company is unable to obtain requisite corporate and regulatory approvals, including but not limited to the approval of the TSXV, the Mexican government, and shareholder approval, the risk that the Company will be unable to incorporate La Parrilla into the business of the Company, the risk that the Company is unable to achieve its goal of placing La Parrilla back into production, the risk that the assumptions referred to above prove not to be valid or reliable, market conditions and volatility and global economic conditions including increased volitivity and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued or escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, risk of delay and/or cessation in planned work or changes in the Company´s financial condition and development plans; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; risks related to gold, silver and other commodity price fluctuations; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; risks relating to environmental regulation and liability; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company´s expectations.

Such forward-looking information represents management´s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

1 Per historic operating data filed by FMS on an annual basis at www.SEDAR.com

2 Average annual production calculated from 2010 – 2018, the last year of full-scale commercial operations

3 Approximately 6.5 million tonnes of tailings capacity at full run rate of 2,000 tpd

4 Subject to certain maintenance and rehabilitation expenditures that have yet to be determined in size and scope

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb111db5-e804-4d4a-962d-00cf6a7959e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f121678-6fac-448a-a5dc-13b3934bef0e



Recommended Stories

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.

  • Tensions Grew at Salesforce Between Co-CEOs Benioff and Taylor Ahead of Leadership Change

    Marc Benioff became frustrated about how his co-CEO Bret Taylor, who is set to exit the role, was spending his time, people familiar with the executives said.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: GameStop, Rent the Runway, C3 AI, Duckhorn

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights Wednesday's biggest stock movers in after-hours trading.

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • Costco earnings: What to expect on consumer spending, profits

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi previews expectations for Costco earnings.

  • GameStop stock holds steady despite Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down GameStop's third-quarter earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Wednesday

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) slumped more than 28% on Wednesday. On Monday, the company released early phase 2 data on Adagrasib to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with Keytruda, which is sold by Merck (NYSE: MRK). On Wednesday, Mirati presented the data from its Krystal 7 and Krystal 1 trials with Adagrasib, at the 2022 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Chamath Palihapitiya On FTX Warning Signs, 'We Can Pretend Otherwise, But None Of Us Really Knew'

    While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Summit Therapeutics Shares Surge After Licensing Agreement For Cancer Program

    Akeso Inc announced a collaboration and license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. In addition, the company will co-brand the product in the license territories. Currently, Akeso is conducting a phase 3 trial of ivonescimab monotherapy versus pembrolizumab monotherapy as the first-line treatment for NSCLC patients wit

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Has Been Left for Dead -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed earlier this year when telecom giant AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery, has all the makings of a media giant. The company's stable of intellectual property and assets is formidable: HBO, DC Comics, Warner Bros.' films, linear TV channels including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, and many more, and rights to broadcast NBA games all fall under the company's umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery is also already a major player in streaming.