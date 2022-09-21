U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Golden Tag Reports Positive Metallurgical Test Results From Fernandez Zone

0
Golden Tag Resources Ltd.
·4 min read
Golden Tag Resources Ltd.
Golden Tag Resources Ltd.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to provide metallurgical test results from mineralization contained within the Fernandez Zone, located on the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, in Durango Mexico.

Highlights include:

  • First ever metallurgical results performed on the Fernandez Zone demonstrates Endoskarn mineralization is amenable to conventional flotation techniques

  • 76% of the Ag and 84% of the Pb were recovered to a bulk concentrate containing 51% Pb, 4700 g/t Ag, 3.11% Zn, 5.27% Cu, and 2.23 g/t Au

  • Cu and Au recoveries within the bulk concentrate had significant improvements over previous test work

  • 84% of the zinc was recovered to a concentrate grading 47% zinc

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased to have completed the first ever metallurgical test results from within the Fernandez Zone. The results reported today indicate conventional flotation techniques could be utilized to produce a commercial saleable concentrate from a sample taken from the Fernandez Zone, in particular within the Endoskarn mineralization.

When we compare these results with previous test work performed on other zones at San Diego, we are encouraged by the improvements within the bulk Pb concentrate, in particular the Ag concentrate grade as well as higher recoveries of Au and Cu.

Typical reagent regimes and grind size (P80 109 µm) were used in the testing, and we are confident that additional test work and applied optimization could result in additional improvements in recoveries and concentrate grades. Additional metallurgical test work is being planned to be performed in 2023.”

Summary of Metallurgical Test Work

The metallurgical test work was conducted by ALS Metallurgy in Kamloops, BC under the direction of Adam Johnston of Transmin Metallurgical Consultants. Six samples of ¼ drill core taken over 6 metre intervals were selected from three drill holes completed within the Fernandez Zone, designed to be representative of the Fernandez Zone lithologies and geochemistry. The samples were subjected to detailed mineralogy, including mineral assemblage, texture, and mineral liberation assessments at ALS. The samples were analyzed using a Trace Metal Search (TMS) technique focused on silver which concluded that silver is mainly present as freibergite. A 27-kilogram composite (SAC-001) of four samples from the Endoskarn Zone was analyzed by Particle Mineral Analysis (PMA) to determine mineral liberation parameters prior to proceeding with flotation tests. The flotation development comprised the evaluation of rougher and cleaner stages and an open circuit flowsheet was established using conventional reagents and techniques. Approximately 76% of the Ag and 84% of the Pb were recovered to a bulk lead concentrate grading approximately 4700 g/t silver, 51% Pb, 3.1% Zn, 5.3% Cu, and 2.23 g/t Au (Table 1).

As compared to the metallurgical test results established in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by SGS Canada effective April 2013, this initial test work has improved predictions for the silver recovery from 71% to 76% in the bulk Pb concentrate, while increasing the concentrate grade from 3623 g/t Ag up to 4700 g/t Ag, and demonstrated substantial improvements in Cu and Au recoveries. There was also an improvement in the predicted zinc recovery from 81% to 84% in the zinc concentrate.

Additional metallurgical test work is required to further optimize the flotation conditions before proceeding with locked cycle testing.

Table 1 – Comparison of Metallurgical Performance From SAC-001 & NI 43-101Test Results

Stream

Parameter

SAC-001

NI 43-101(1)

Head







Grade







Ag g/t

67.3

133

Pb %

0.67

1.42

Zn %

1.18

1.58

Cu %

0.13

0.17

Au g/t

0.062

0.06

Pb Concentrate

















Grade







Ag g/t

4700

3623

Pb %

51.1

52.2

Zn %

3.11

4.36

Cu %

5.27

2.44

Au g/t

2.23

0.26

Recovery







Ag %

76.3

71.1

Pb %

83.7

84.8

Zn %

2.87

6.39

Cu %

44.8

21.96

Au %

39

12.84

Zn Concentrate

















Grade







Ag g/t

82

520

Pb %

0.54

1.28

Zn %

47.2

40.9

Cu %

1.78

1.92

Au g/t

0.35

0.3

Recovery







Ag %

2.55

9.1

Pb %

1.7

2.1

Zn %

83.5

80.7

Cu %

29

37.2

Au %

11.7

22.06

(1) Please refer to Table 29, Page 101 of SGS Canada “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate San Diego Project” effective date April 12, 2013 available on www.sedar.com or the Golden Tag Web site www.goldentag.ca for further information.

Review by Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., and Adam Johnston, FAusIMM, (CP Metallurgy) of Transmin Metallurgical Consultants, Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Johnston has 28 years of mineral processing experience and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.
 
For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: 416-504-2020
Email: info@goldentag.ca
www.goldentag.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the effects of the Company’s metallurgical test results, future optimization of metallurgical testing, potential improvements in metallurgical recoveries and or concentrate grades. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


