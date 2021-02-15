U.S. markets closed

Golden Triangle Ventures Announces an Update from its CEO Regarding its Proposed Spin Offs

February 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GTVH) announces an update from its CEO in regards to the anticipated spin-off of Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services.

Dear Shareholders,

After consulting with the company Board of Directors and our senior team involved, we have considered the overwhelming amount of feedback received from our decision released this past Friday. Due to this, the company has now formally elected to postpone the proposed spin-off and dividend of restricted stock in Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services. In response to the concerns expressed by many investors, the company will immediately look to retain a professional PCAOB Auditor to complete full audited financials on Golden Triangle Ventures. This decision supports its corporate goal of becoming a full SEC filing company which will allow us to "up-list" our security to the OTC QB Market and seek both enhanced transparency and liquidity. The company will be moving forward with its two proposed Spin-Offs after the company becomes an SEC filing entity and after Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services have disclosed further information on their business and accomplishments so the shareholders can fully understand the importance of our decision to spin-off both entities. The company will honor its declared Ex-Dividend date of Friday, February 19, 2021 and will be submitting notice of this declared date to The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") immediately.

After consulting with our counsel, management found that the company would need to file a registration statement with the SEC and have audited financials for any shareholders to potentially receive a free trading stock dividend in a spin-off affiliate. Golden Triangle Ventures currently reports its consolidated financials with OTC Markets on a quarterly basis, but the company does not file audited financials with the SEC. Because of this, we realized that there was no possible way to issue a free trading dividend within the timeline we set to achieve. Our team and I immediately made a formal decision to look for a professional auditing firm in hopes of completing audited financials on Golden Triangle Ventures and its three subsidiaries. Management will immediately begin the initial discussion with a PCAOB auditor to completely understand the process involved with getting our Company financial statements audited as quickly and efficiently as possible. Becoming a 1934 Act filer has always been a goal of the company and we now seem to have the best opportunity to make this happen. Once we get our audits completed, we intend work towards accomplishing all necessary requirements to ultimately graduate on to a senior trading exchange. Management will also explore the exact process of filing a registration statement and we intend to make a formal decision as to if a registration statement will be filed, after the company becomes audited and we learn more about the entire process, cost and timeline. This decision gives our team the ability to do this the right way, without being rushed, and with all the information needed to accomplish our goal successfully, for the best interest of our shareholders and company.

Regarding our business, Golden Triangle Ventures has recently executed a 3-year lease agreement on a beautiful new office space which will become the new Golden Triangle Ventures Headquarters. This facility will be used for my team and I to build each of our projects and market every single product and service in our company. Our new health portal is very close to integrating with a payment processor which will enable the company to begin executing its detailed marketing strategy. We anticipate that this strategy will generate immediate sales and profits on a variety of products and services within the industrial hemp/CBD space. These include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. In addition to the products and services offered in Global Health Services, our team has a strong plan to acquire many promising assets, products and profitable businesses which will assist the company in its goal of becoming a true Global Health Business. The company is partnered with one of the largest CBD Extraction facilities in the world and the senior team involved is comprised of some of the most respected individuals in the hemp/CBD space. I will remain vague on this subject for now and I fully expect all our shareholders to understand why I believe this division alone could become one of the most significant ventures we ever build. Lots of information will be formally disclosed this year in regard to Global Health Services, our plans for the company and the new senior team that will help drive success for everyone involved.

Management of Lavish Entertainment is very excited to learn that Las Vegas may soon allow live event companies to open their business and begin organizing concerts under certain guidelines, if permits and approvals are obtained. We have many large-scale shows that are fully prepared to launch once the City of Las Vegas allows us to. Our team will be submitting a detailed safety proposal to the City of Las Vegas and we believe that our business will be back online soon, organizing some of the most epic bass music events in Las Vegas. The office space we leased includes a warehouse in the back which we intend to have a full stage setup, sound, lights, lasers, and all necessary production equipment to host weekly live streamed events. This equipment will be used as in-house production for all our live concert events which will reduce the overall event budget and give our company the ability to begin contracting this equipment to other event companies that wish to utilize our "Epic Event Creation" services. This new venture goes much deeper than one paragraph can explain but I strongly believe this will become a fun and profitable venture that we intend to grow into something big. We look forward to sharing lots of information on Epic Event Creation and its full plan this year.

Now to discuss our big project, which is still private, and should become the most exciting and profitable venture I have ever worked towards in my life. We have developed a business that can thrive with or without a pandemic and help the entire music industry which has been suffering due to COVID-19. This venture is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for this company and our shareholders. Regarding the tasks involved, we have retained legal counsel to prepare all the different types of agreements needed for our partnerships, licensing rights, patents, copyrights, trademarks, and all other legal documents needed to complete our goals. Our business plan, financial projections and proposals are close to complete, our promotional material is almost complete, the marketing data is collected, many websites are being built, dozens of domains are owned and all the corporations are now being formed. We have many of the relationships needed to launch this division perfectly and our team is working hard to achieve each of our goals as soon as possible. Once this groundwork is complete, we will be making a formal announcement on this venture. I am so confident in what we are building in this project, no one is doing it and the potential is beyond anything I have ever seen. In addition to this project, the company has several other business ventures regarding our new record label, our first camping festival, the venue we are working to acquire and so much more we intend to disclose this year. Our vision for Lavish Entertainment has never been stronger and I can't wait for everyone to see this plan unfold.

Regarding HyFrontier Technologies, management is now in the process of moving the company facility in Colorado to a state-of-the-art facility in Florida so the company can begin manufacturing its "HyGrO" Hydrogen Water Technology to farms across the world. My team has collected all the data for almost every licensed and approved agriculture farm in the United States and our marketing team will be ready to begin selling this technology to farms across the world once manufacturing commences. Based on the many positive results we have received, I believe this technology can create a major impact on the entire agriculture business and the farmers around the world that can benefit from producing larger, stronger, and healthier crops. We have many developments on our technology but our plan is moving forward and we are excited to formally update everyone soon.

There is so much more that I cannot talk about yet. We expect to disclose lots of information on the companies we plan to acquire along with many details on these projects that we are bringing into our company. Once we are fully audited and the world understands our entire business, we will then Spin-Off Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services as profitable, SEC Filing Companies. After these Spin-Offs take place, our management team has decided to keep all future acquisitions inside the Golden Triangle Ventures umbrella of projects going forward, unless their business absolutely calls to be on their own. Both Lavish Entertainment and Global Health Services have business plans that require these entities to be in their own company without being convoluted next to other businesses. Once everything comes to light, we believe everyone will understand why this is in the best interest of all shareholders and the company we are building. I truly believe that our team and I are developing a world class business on all fronts and I am confident that every shareholder will be rewarded.

I am unable to predict how fast we can achieve our goal of obtaining audited financials, but I will be working towards this goal immediately. In addition, I believe that we absolutely made the right move to postpone each spin-off until we become an SEC Filing company and our shareholders completely understand the full picture of Lavish Entertainment, Global Health Services, and the new businesses we plan to bring into Golden Triangle Ventures. I intend to put my life into this company for every shareholder involved and I look forward to earning the confidence you allow me to hold as your leader. Thank you for your continued support, I will do my best to provide transparency in regard to this entire transaction and do what is ultimately best for our shareholders and this company.

Always my very best,

Steffan Dalsgaard, President
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

About Golden Triangle Ventures<_u53a_p>

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.<_u53a_p>

HEALTH DIVISION<_u53a_p>

Global Health Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Health Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to spin-off its Health division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company currently does business in the Medical PPE space and the Industrial Hemp/CBD space. Further, management is in the process of building an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the company's products and services. The company is now finalizing the integration of payment processing into its online portal to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. Additionally, management is working on acquiring an array of profitable assets and projects with many impressive additions to its senior team involved.<_u53a_p>

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION<_u53a_p>

Lavish Entertainment is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors have elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing which is anticipated to be filed in February. The company started doing business in 2017 while operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has over 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music events in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business As (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into many other forms of entertainment.<_u53a_p>

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION<_u53a_p>

Golden Triangle Ventures owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by inducing hydrogen directly into the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. The system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects or utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple flagship universities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology and the preliminary results are extremely positive. Management is now working to complete its molding, packaging, manufacturing, and marketing plans for commercializing this technology.<_u53a_p>

Forward-Looking Information<_u53a_p>

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website,www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:<_u53a_p>

Facebook:www.facebook.com/GoldenTriangleInc<_u53a_p>
Twitter:www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc<_u53a_p>

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC<_u53a_p>
www.thewaypointrefinery.com<_u53a_p>
Twitter:@waypointthe<_u53a_p>

<_u53a_p>

CONTACT INFORMATION<_u53a_p>
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.
3430 East Russell Road
Suite 301-18
Las Vegas, NV 89120
info@GoldenTriangleInc.com
1-800-469-2614

<_u53a_p>SOURCE: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

<_u53a_p>



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629674/Golden-Triangle-Ventures-Announces-an-Update-from-its-CEO-Regarding-its-Proposed-Spin-Offs

