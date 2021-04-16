U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces an LOI to Acquire 100% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) has executed a formal Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Robert DuBose to purchase the remaining 49% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc., giving Golden Triangle Ventures 100% ownership of the Technology Company upon final execution of a formal purchase agreement.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, "We are incredibly excited for the future of our business as we get close to formalizing a full acquisition of HyFrontier Technologies. I believe that this achievement will show the world that both entities are committed to each other which we believe is paramount to the future of this business. Bo is one of the most genuine and brilliant individuals I have ever had the pleasure to work with, and I consider him a true friend and partner of mine. We have been working towards this goal for quite some time now and I believe that accomplishing this transaction will greatly benefit all of our shareholders who have supported us. Bo and I have so much invested into this amazing technology and we are very excited to form a true marriage between Golden Triangle Ventures and HyFrontier Technologies in the near future."

Robert DuBose, CEO of HyFrontier Technologies, states, "I have known Steffan for several years now and anyone who truly knows him, respects his business acumen and commitment to fulfill promises made. I knew people who knew him even before I did and they made similar comments, at the time. Steffan and I agreed to a 3-step approach so we could both feel each other out over the past few years. I can truly say it has been amazing to witness how he fights, not only for Golden Triangle Ventures, but for HyFrontier Technologies, as well. I have always known him to do the right thing for everyone involved, without any exceptions and we both know how important this is to our shareholders. Having more than 40 years starting and building successful businesses, I knew I needed a 'special' partner to get the HyGrO technology to market. I can truly say, Steffan has been a blessing from God to our Company and myself. I will be joining Golden Triangle Ventures as an equal partner to Steffan once the agreement is done, so we can provide a launch platform for our collective success to benefit customers and all of our stakeholders."

HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. Information
www.HyFrontier.com

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represents these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

HEALTH DIVISION
Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION
Lavish Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. The Board of Directors has elected to explore the opportunity to Spin off its Entertainment division through a Form 10 Filing, which is anticipated to be filed after the Company completes auditing its financials. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members which have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently Doing Business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of Entertainment.

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION
Golden Triangle Ventures currently owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple 3rd party testing are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, Management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida which will transition its operations into a 7800 sq. ft. state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000 sq. ft. building which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GoldenTriangleInc
Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC
www.thewaypointrefinery.com
Twitter:@waypointthe

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-triangle-ventures-inc-announces-an-loi-to-acquire-100-of-hyfrontier-technologies-inc-301270427.html

SOURCE Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

