Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Corporate Update on Business Activity

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) announces the latest update and news on its current business activities and anticipated milestones within each division.



Within Global Health Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, operating under its Division (www.GTVHealth.com). Management is diligently working towards the completion of acquiring Le Pragma, a forward-thinking CBD Health, Wellness & Beauty product line dedicated to providing a daily regime to enhance an active lifestyle. Global Health Services will become a sales and distribution arm for the Le Pragma brand after the acquisition is complete. Bolstering this, the company has completed its application with a new payment processor and anticipates sales to begin again soon as they will soon be able to accept orders on its Health portal.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, operating under its Entertainment Division (www.EpicRaves.com / www.LavishEntertainmentInc.com) and has a mission to create immersive experiences with state-of-the-art production. An exciting new component of the division is the production of live streamed events. The first of which is expected to launch in the near future which will grow into a showcase that the company organizes on a regular basis. Complementing the live streamed events, the Company recently acquired Syndicate Bass Records, LLC which is an experimental bass music record label, operating within a unique model to highlight some of the best experimental bass music and visual artists from around the world. The inaugural label release is in the final stages of completion and management is actively preparing for its launch. Additionally, the Company is working to organize a new line of events with a goal of hosting them on a weekly basis after securing a venue that can facilitate the production and logistical needs. Expansion into Florida and potentially other states and countries for the concert production business is being developed and many large-scale events in 2022 are being planned. Further, Lavish Entertainment has secured an exclusive partnership with Positron for its unique platform that utilizes Virtual Reality to expand and monetize its events across the globe. This platform is currently finalizing development and is expected to launch in 2022. Many other projects are developing within Lavish Entertainment; however, management remains focused on the ventures disclosed.

Story continues

HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, operating under its Technology Division (www.HyFrontier.com). The Company will be providing its Hydrogen Water technology; HyGrO Single and Dual Core units for multiple trials to determine its 'go-to-market' strategy with indoor and outdoor professional farming operations around the country during the balance of 2021. Final dimensions for its Single and Dual Core systems have been finalized and initial production units for these trials are currently being built at our Florida facility to be shipped to growers in multiple states for further testing to build proof of concept and articulate the go-to-market strategy. Furthermore, testing on 'cut flowers' has been ongoing with a major distributor in Colorado, with outstanding results. The Company will be disclosing these results in the near future, with all preliminary tests looking very positive. The goal is to prove the benefit of the technology within select farming applications, obtain a predictable outcome in each application implemented, develop a pricing model to generate residual income and then distribute the technology to farms across the globe.

Sonder Fulfillment, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, operating under its Fulfillment Division (www.SonderFulfillment.com). The Company is proud to facilitate many new clients and the team is excited about several developing sales and projects that are transpiring within Sonder Fulfillment. In the near future, management will be sharing further information on the completed transactions which will include revenue generated and projected financial forecasts for the road ahead. Management is working hard to disclose all information on the projects as soon as possible. The Company holds a promise to inspire confidence in their partners, employees and shareholders by delivering results that garner trust and belief in its core business so everyone involved can win together.

Napa Wine Brands, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, operating under its Food & Beverage Division (www.NapaWineBrands.com). Napa Wine Brands is the mother company to several up-and-coming brands of unique wine and food products, such as The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co., which currently has a variety of items under the brand, including 10 fine wines consisting of various varietals and vintages from the Northern California wine country region; six different types of locally grown and milled, single varietal extra virgin olive oils, three wine and balsamic vinegars; and two decadent chocolate wine sauces. Napa Wine Brands has recently developed a new brand called “Napa Grillin’” which will market and distribute authentic wine barrel staves cut to a perfect size and packaged for retail sale to be used for smoking grills and barbecuing. This is a product that can complement your favorite meal, grilled with a fully seasoned French or American Oak wine stave. These will be sold in retail stores across the nation where barbecue products are sold. Other brands and products are in development under Napa Wine Brands and management looks forward to expanding their distribution network of these wines and products within the many outlets that have recently shown great interest in the Company.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the company aims to do business.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the company currently does business in the medical PPE space as well as the industrial hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the company has a vision to promote, market and generate sales for a myriad of products and services, which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural health, wellness and beauty products created by Le Pragma, which the company is currently working to acquire in full. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop shop for all of the company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves," which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its livestreamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The company has also launched its own record label, called Syndicate Bass Records, to showcase some of the best bass music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center, which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing hydrogen and oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25% and, in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple third-party commercial farms and testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. Company headquarters have moved into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Florida while executing a three-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands that are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s wine country. The company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, which provides an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.D.s, formulary scientists and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest-quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard-to-penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process to get active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.



www.SonderFulfillment.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION



Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the company's projects; (vi) completion of the company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc



The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter: @waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

Corporate Communications



InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



