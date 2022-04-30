U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,717.57
    -1,134.00 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Golden Valley Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2022 Results (Unaudited)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GVYB

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Golden Valley Bancshares (OTC PINK:GVYB), with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank headquartered in Chico, California today reported first quarter 2022 net profit of $1,168,966 compared to $1,426,439 for the same period in 2021.

GOLDEN VY BANCSHARES INC., Friday, April 29, 2022, Press release picture
GOLDEN VY BANCSHARES INC., Friday, April 29, 2022, Press release picture

First quarter 2022 financial highlights compared to the first quarter of 2021 include:

  • Assets up $45.2 million to $485.3 million, or 10.3%

  • Loans up $24.2 million to $223.3 million, or 10.8%, net of PPP

  • Deposits up $48.2 million to $445.2 million, or 12.1%

During the first quarter of 2021 (last year), the Bank had non-recurring income from the funding of the second and final round of Paycheck Protection Program. While net income declined from the same quarter last year, it was above the Bank's internal projections.

Asset quality continues to be excellent as there were no loans considered to be non-performing. By comparison, the average was .61% of total assets for the Bank's national peer group, based on data provided as of December 31, 2021 (the most recent data available). The company has set aside $4.58 million in loan loss reserves to protect it from future economic uncertainties. Golden Valley continues to be a well-capitalized bank and far exceeds minimum regulatory requirements. More complete financial information can be viewed on the Bank's website.

"Despite the economic uncertainty from world events, we are very happy with our 1st quarter results," said Mark Francis, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're off to a good start continuing to provide financial services to our local communities and work with local businesses so they can thrive. We will continue to apply the power, knowledge and creativity that will contribute to the highest level of product development, product delivery and outstanding service for our customers. We are excited to begin construction of our full-service office in Oroville, CA and serving the businesses within their community in late 2022."

Golden Valley Bancshares, a bank holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank is a locally owned and operated commercial bank serving the needs of individuals and businesses in northern California. The Bank has full service offices in Chico and Redding, California. For more information regarding the bank please call at (530) 894-1000 or visit goldenvalley.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results are pre-fiscal year-end audit and may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats), natural disasters, pandemics such as COVID-19 and financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. Golden Valley Bancshares disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

CONTACT:
Mark Francis
President & CEO
530-894-4920
mfrancis@goldenvalley.bank

SOURCE: GOLDEN VY BANCSHARES INC.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699594/Golden-Valley-Bancshares-Reports-First-Quarter-2022-Results-Unaudited

Recommended Stories

  • Friday’s stock market close indicates 'classic bear market': Strategist

    Bay Street Capital Holdings CIO William Huston and Ted Oakley, Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance Live to examine this week's bear market indicators, Nasdaq outlook, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and crypto and digital asset investments.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Why AbbVie's Shares Dropped 10.5% Friday

    What happened Pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) saw its shares drop 10.5% on Friday. The stock closed at $156.31 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $149.56 and fell to a low of $139.93 in early morning trading before rallying a bit in the afternoon.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Berkshire Hathaway has ‘a cash problem,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Senior Stock Analyst Greggory Warren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting and the firm's latest investments.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Stock Falls As Elon Musk Reveals This; Amazon Plunges Despite Bullish Calls

    The Dow Jones sank. Tesla stock reversed as Elon Musk made a declaration. Amazon stock plunged despite bullish Wall Street calls.

  • Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January).

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?

    A combination of disappointing earnings results, ongoing pressures from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slew of macroeconomic concerns have prompted investors to become even more risk-averse. With bearish momentum gripping the market, some big names have seen their stock prices slashed. Read on for a countdown of the Dow Jones' three worst-performing stocks in April and a look into whether or not these companies are worth investing in right now.

  • Why Rivian Stock Was Down Friday

    EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been on investors' radar this week for the wrong reason. While past performance isn't necessarily indicative of future results, the drag Rivian stock has had on the first-quarter earnings reported by Ford and then Amazon may have turned off some Rivian investors. Ford was forced to report a $3.1 billion loss in its first quarter after including a mark-to-market loss of $5.4 billion from its Rivian holding.

  • Can Novavax Rebuild Investor Confidence? Analyst Weighs In

    Pandemic tailwinds have been spirited away on the wind of change. Companies which thrived as Covid-19 concerns trumped any other global developments are now feeling the effect of its waning influence. This has been evident from the performance of ecommerce stocks, streamers and all manner of WFH names. Of course, coronavirus stocks - that segment which came into being as the pandemic took hold – are feeling the effect too. With the pandemic now on the backfoot in many parts of the world, the dem

  • Amazon stock suffers worst day in more than 15 years, wiping away more than $200 billion in market cap

    Amazon reported a first-quarter loss, the first in years, attributing the result to macro headwinds like inflation and other costs.

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is sliding this week. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company's share price was down roughly 6.6% from the end of last week heading into Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there doesn't appear to have been any fresh business-specific news driving ChargePoint's share price lower, the market has been weighing mounting macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.