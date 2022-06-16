U.S. markets closed

Golden Victory Vietnam Reinforces its Sustainability Commitment, Partnering with TotalEnergies for a 2.9 MWp On-site Solar Rooftop Project

·5 min read

NAM DINH, Vietnam, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has completed a rooftop-mounted solar system for Golden Victory Vietnam Co., Ltd., one of the biggest shoes and footwear manufacturers and a key supplier for globally renowned sportwear brands, to power the needs of the company's production buildings in Nam Dinh Province, Vietnam.

Rooftop of the Golden Victory Vietnam’s factory solarised by TotalEnergies
Rooftop of the Golden Victory Vietnam’s factory solarised by TotalEnergies
Stella International Holdings LTD
Stella International Holdings LTD
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)
(PRNewsfoto/TotalEnergies)

With strict requirements from clients to reduce carbon footprint in the production process as well as to increase the percentage of renewables in the energy mix, Golden Victory was looking for feasible initiatives to incorporate the emission reduction and green development into their sustainable development strategy. They decided to install solar photovoltaic (PV) system that can show a strong commitment to their clients' initiatives and were looking for a partner for development.

Golden Victory had two concerns about the PV system installation – one being the potential impact of low irradiance on the system's performance due to the factory's location in Northern Vietnam, and the other being safety in project implementation. They needed a reliable partner who can solve both concerns.

This led them to TotalEnergies, known for its more than 50 years of experience in deploying renewable energy solutions on highly technical and complex sites around the world. TotalEnergies provided the most suitable and tailored solution for Golden Victory, ensuring the highest safety and quality standards.

Under the contract signed between Golden Victory and TotalEnergies, TotalEnergies is responsible for the construction and operation and maintenance of the PV system for a period of 20 years, and Golden Victory will pay for the power generated without taking any upfront investment. The 2.9 MWp on-site solar PV system has been commissioned and started producing clean energy from January 2022. It generates approximately 3,300 MWh annually and contributes up to 21% of Golden Victory's energy mix, reducing more than 1,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, the equivalent of planting 15,500 trees.

By partnering with TotalEnergies for the installation of the on-site PV system, TotalEnergies takes care of the system with the best technical expertise while Golden Victory can utilize their unused roof area to maximize the facility's value, keep their focus on their core business and power their energy needs with a high-performance PV system providing electricity that is cheaper than the grid.

Catherine Liu, Factory Manager of Golden Victory said, "Using green energy is a necessity, and it is also an important indicator for us to achieve sustainable development. The installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic power generation project is not only what we are fulfilling as a good corporate citizen responsibility but also supports sustainability at the same time. We are glad to cooperate with TotalEnergies to achieve sustainability goals in energy saving and carbon reduction."

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "We are thrilled to see that more and more large companies are taking firm actions in their energy transition, taking into account business development while protecting the environment. TotalEnergies is always looking to support customers in their environmental efforts by providing the most suitable and cost-effective solution so that they can achieve both goals in parallel, such as reducing their energy costs and reducing carbon emissions."

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 800 MW of projects in construction and operation worldwide. In Asia, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation across 10 countries. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of September 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

About Stella Shoes Group/Golden Victory Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Stella International Holdings LTD. is a leading developer and manufacturer of quality footwear and leather goods in fashion business and was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2007. Golden Victory Vietnam Co., Ltd. is the factory of Stella Group's sports shoes division in Nam Dinh Province, Northern Vietnam. It mainly produces Nike sports shoes and is one of the main manufacturers of NIKE footwear. Currently about 10,000 workers in the factory. Annual production volume is about 9.5 million pairs of shoes. http://www.stella.com.hk/

TotalEnergies Contact

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. The terms "Company" or "TotalEnergies company" refer collectively to the company TotalEnergies SE and the companies it controls directly or indirectly. Such terms are used solely for the sake of convenience for purposes of the present communication. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TotalEnergies

    (Bloomberg) -- BP’s acquisition of a stake and lead role in a $36 billion green hydrogen development in Western Australia is casting a spotlight on a slew of ambitious projects around the world that are promising to deliver massive amounts of the clean fuel.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optim