U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.00
    +18.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,725.00
    +105.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,592.00
    +96.25 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.10
    +6.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1620
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6270
    -0.0080 (-0.49%)
     

  • Vix

    14.99
    -0.44 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0980
    +0.3990 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,411.34
    -440.41 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.40
    +1,257.72 (+518.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.62
    +48.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Golden Years Design Benefits Joins Integrity to Enhance Reach in Senior Healthcare Market

·5 min read

Integrity's extensive resources and tools will help Golden Years Design Benefits bring the right Medicare coverage solutions to more Americans

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired Golden Years Design Benefits, an insurance marketing organization ("IMO") based in Freehold, New Jersey. As part of the acquisition, Sunny Rubin, President of Golden Years Design Benefits, and Devin Rubin, Managing Director of Golden Years Design Benefits, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More than 30 years ago, Sunny began her journey in insurance during a time when there were very few women in the industry. As a single mother, she wanted a career that would provide financial stability and flexibility of time to take care of her children. She chose the insurance industry, which gave her both a solid income and the ability to be present for her family. With a desire to mentor others in finding similar success, Sunny established Golden Years Design Benefits with a commitment to provide detailed care and personal attention to every agent and client. Her son, Devin, joined her in 2016 and together they have grown their company into one of the leading IMOs in the nation.

"Sunny and Devin have created one of the most successful healthcare agencies in the country," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Golden Years Design Benefits is known for their impeccable service to agents and clients, and we couldn't be happier to welcome them as our newest partners. One of our core values at Integrity is Family — we work together as one big family to serve more Americans with their life, health and wealth needs. Sunny and Devin are great examples of the kind of partners we look for at Integrity — strong core values, family-oriented and incredible work ethic. This is a great day for Integrity and Golden Years Design Benefits, and we are excited to provide Sunny, Devin and their team with the tools and resources they need to drive their business to the next level."

Golden Years Design Benefits focuses on helping Americans transition from traditional health insurance to Medicare plans. Their entire team is passionate about offering outstanding service and making the process as easy and seamless as possible. Partnering with Integrity will allow Golden Years Design Benefits to continue their passion for serving Americans, with the added backing and support of Integrity's industry-leading partner platform.

"There were important reasons we wanted to partner with Integrity, but most of all, their values align perfectly with ours," said Sunny Rubin, President of Golden Years Design Benefits. "We both believe that the insurance industry provides amazing career opportunities for people to support their families, and it is one of the few industries where you get to help people every day. When I started in this industry, I was one of very few women in insurance. I was impressed to learn that Integrity's executive team is made up of almost fifty percent women and the overall female employee count is over sixty percent. I know how tough it was to pave my way in this business — so that's why I am so proud to partner with a company that values equal opportunity for everyone."

Integrity's partnership with Golden Years Design Benefits provides the New Jersey IMO with back-office functions through Integrity's shared services team, which includes IT, legal, accounting and a world-class advertising and marketing firm offered to all Integrity Partners. Sunny, Devin and their team will have access to Integrity's insurtech platform of exclusive technology, including resources such as MedicareCENTER, data and analytics, quoting and enrollment tools, and a robust CRM program.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Integrity," expressed Devin Rubin, Managing Director of Golden Years Design Benefits. "It is important for us to work with people who have a strong moral compass, and we knew right off the bat that Integrity is a perfect fit. The resources this partnership brings us will not only help Sunny, myself and our team, but also our agents and clients. We will be able to perform at a much higher level as an organization and help even more individuals find the coverage they need."

In becoming a part of Integrity, Golden Years Design Benefits joins other leading industry legends and innovative trailblazers in providing their employees with meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Golden Years Design Benefits' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/GoldenYearsDesignBenefits.

About Integrity Marketing Group
Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the nation. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Golden Years Design Benefits
Golden Years Design Benefits, located in Freehold, New Jersey, is a healthcare agency that specializes in Medicare. The company is licensed in 46 states and has worked with numerous clients in person, online and by phone across the country. The philosophy of Golden Years Design Benefits is to educate clients, while transitioning them from traditional health plans to Medicare plans. Golden Years Design Benefits takes great pride that their clients have remained loyal for three decades and continue to refer friends and family for their healthcare needs. The employees at Golden Years Design Benefits strive to do the very best for all their clients and agents. They have implemented exceptional agent training programs to educate their agents to provide world-class service. For more information, visit www.yourmedicaremarketplace.net.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-years-design-benefits-joins-integrity-to-enhance-reach-in-senior-healthcare-market-301408439.html

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Will General Motors Crush Earnings Again?

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) will report its third-quarter earnings before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect GM to report adjusted income of $0.82 per share, on automotive revenue of $26.65 billion. For investors new to auto stocks, here's the jargon decoder: "Adjusted" figures exclude one-time charges and credits, which helps us compare results with GM's past results; "automotive revenue" excludes revenue from GM's financing subsidiary, which helps us compare with other automakers' results.

  • 3M bests Wall Street sales, earnings targets despite supply chain hangups

    3M Co. posted better-than-expected sales and earnings results for the third quarter and nudged up its sales outlook for the year, a sign that demand remains strong despite distribution issues that have plagued manufacturers around the globe.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Novartis Starts Review of Generic-Drug Unit

    Novartis AG&nbsp;may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations, with U.S. sales plummeting this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Vas Narasimhan says now is the right moment to reconsider its strategic fit, and the company will explore all options. He also discusses third-quarter growth and Covid treatments with Bloomberg's Dani Burger on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe."

  • Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system

    In a cryptocurrency panel hosted by Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael discusses the future of cryptocurrencies and the traidtional banking system.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Global Cannabis Releases Prescriptii Patient Portal

    Data-driven Recommendations for Cannabis Strain to Conditions and Pains

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Third-quarter profits to sparkle for shale producers without hedges

    (Reuters) -With oil and gas prices at multi-year highs, U.S. shale producers are poised to deliver the strongest earnings since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, so long as they didn't lock in sales tied to much lower prices. Sky-high oil and gas prices will fill energy companies' bottom line, rewarding investors who hung on through the pandemic. The biggest oil and gas producers kick off results this week, with reports from EQT Corp and Hess Corp. Continental Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources and EOG Resources will report the week after.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Computer mouse maker Logitech hit by supply chain problems

    (Reuters) -Logitech International SA shares plunged 6% on Tuesday after the computer peripherals maker reported a steep fall in operating profit and said it was facing "unprecedented" supply chain problems. The maker of keyboards, mice and headsets became the latest company to warn about the difficulties getting enough semiconductor chips due to clogged up transport links and stuttering factory restarts by suppliers. "In Q2 we delivered record sales which beat last year's exceptional sales levels, growing 4% in the quarter and 82% compared to two years ago," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said in a statement.