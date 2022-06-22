U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,732.00
    -35.75 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,250.00
    -275.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,460.75
    -116.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.40
    -17.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.37 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1080
    -0.5490 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,508.10
    -4.38 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.86
    -3.21 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,255.95
    +9.64 (+0.04%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Roxe Holding Inc, a Blockchain Payment Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Goldenstone Acquisition Limited
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GDST
  • GDSTU

  • Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (“Goldenstone”) (NASDAQ: GDST), a newly organized blank check company, announced merger agreement with Roxe Holding Inc (“Roxe”), a blockchain payment company that powers the next generation of payment solutions.

  • Roxe aims to build a global trusted community that includes the entire financial ecosystem: individuals, banks, central banks, non-bank financial institutions, businesses, and merchants through its multilateral payment channel.

  • It is expected that Roxe stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.

  • There is no minimum cash requirement.

  • Access to capital markets will enable Roxe to accelerate growth and enhance its unique technology base offering.

  • Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.

Aurora, IL, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (the “Company”, or “Goldenstone”), (NASDAQ: GDST), a newly organized blank check company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Roxe Holding Inc (“Roxe”), a blockchain-based payments company that is powering the next generation of payment solutions, that will result in Roxe becoming a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The transaction is subject to approval by Goldenstone and Roxe stockholders and other closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Roxe is on a mission to build a global trusted community that includes everyone: individuals, banks, central banks, non-bank financial institutions, businesses, and merchants. Its blockchain offers a multilateral payment channel that supports multiple assets including currency, gift cards, gaming coins, loyalty rewards, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and CBDC.

To date, 44 global partners use Roxe’s global payment community, including ECS Fin, Axletree Solutions, Nium, N2Xpress, Fairexpay, Rana Express, iPay, and Treviso. These partners enable their B2C and B2B customers to send and receive payments from 113 countries around the world.

Management Comments

Josh Li, Chief Business Officer of Roxe, commented. “We are thrilled to be working with Goldenstone to bring Roxe onto NASDAQ, which we believe will accelerate our growth and that of the groundbreaking payments ecosystem that Roxe makes possible. We believe that through our combined teams and expertise, Roxe will empower users to streamline payments, financial transactions and value exchange across the globe.”

Eddie Ni, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldenstone, commented, "Roxe is a leading blockchain-based open payments network and we strongly believe in the tremendous opportunity for blockchain to transform payments. We believe that Roxe's adherence to a compliant, robust strategy will make it a winner in this track."

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of transaction, Roxe will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldenstone. In connection with the closing of the transaction, Goldenstone will be renamed as “Roxe Holding Group Inc.” The pro forma combined enterprise value at signing is approximately $3.6 billion, subject to adjustment based on a valuation being conducted by an independent investment bank. It is anticipated that Roxe stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company and certain stockholders will have the potential to receive an earnout for additional shares of equity if certain price targets are met as set forth in the merger agreement

The transaction is expected to close during Q1 of 2023 and remains subject to approval by Goldenstone’s and Roxe’s stockholders, the effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the transaction, and other customary closing conditions.

About Goldenstone Acquisition Limited

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited is newly organized Delaware blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region other than the Company has agreed that it will not undertake an initial business combination with any entity headquartered in or conducts the majority of its business in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

About Roxe

Roxe is a global payment network that uses blockchain to make money smarter. Roxe's smart payment technology automatically selects the best route for the fastest, least expensive, and most reliable payments for any business or individual anywhere in the world. The company unifies fragmented global payment systems so that payment and remittance companies, banks, central banks, and consumers can get the speed and cost savings benefits of blockchain technology without directly transacting with cryptocurrencies. Roxe also removes barriers of time, geography, and currency so that financial value moves with unprecedented speed across the globe. Powered by Roxe Chain, a hybrid blockchain purpose-built for payments and other value transfer applications, Roxe also empowers its partners to offer their end customers ultra-fast remittance and payments products. Roxe is designed to be the fundamental component of the global payments industry and is compatible with any traditional and digital financial system. For more information, visit https://www.roxe.io.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This document relates to a proposed transaction between Goldenstone and Roxe. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Goldenstone intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of Goldenstone, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all of Goldenstone’s stockholders. Goldenstone also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Goldenstone are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Goldenstone through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Goldenstone and Roxe and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Goldenstone’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. A list of the names of the directors and executive officers of Goldenstone and Roxe and information regarding their interests in the Merger will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus when available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor will there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited’s registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Eddie Ni
Chairman & CEO
Email: eddie@windfallusa.com
Tel: +1 (330) 352-7788

Ray Chen
CFO & Head of Investor Relationships
Email: abctop40@gmail.com
Tel: +1 (917) 459-8498


Recommended Stories

  • Rapper Demrick And DJ Hoppa Launch New Cannabis Strain: Meet Snowdrift, Stoney Point's Successor

    Famed rapper Demrick and producer DJ Hoppa have launched a cannabis stain of their own under the new Stoney Point brand. Dubbed Snowdrift, the cultivar is a hybrid cross of Skywalker OG and The White. Riding off of the success of the Stoney Point strain launched with Kush Company in the California market, Demrick told Benzinga he decided to “take things to the next level” and launch a full-blown brand. “With creating the Stoney Point brand we get the opportunity to curate a full menu of exclusiv

  • Kim Jong Un Holds Rare Military Meeting as Nuclear Test Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un for the first time in a year convened a top-level meeting of North Korea’s military that could set the stage for his first nuclear test since 2017, as international attention is diverted to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal

  • Egypt’s Maait Says Time to Turn the Page on Carry-Trade Reliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt should focus on attracting more foreign direct investment and boosting exports so it relies less on its once-lucrative carry trade, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Timed the Market Per

  • Uniswap Along With Bitcoin Rallies by 14% As NFT Marketplace Launches

    The Decentralized Exchange has been dominating the DEX market forever, and now it is stepping foot in the NFT market as well.

  • Blockchain payment company Roxe to go public via $3.6 billion SPAC deal

    (Reuters) -Blank check company Goldenstone Acquisition Ltd said late on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal with blockchain-based payments company Roxe Holding Inc to take it public for a combined enterprise value of about $3.6 billion. Roxe stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company and certain stockholders are entitled to an earnout for additional shares in the combined entity if certain stock price targets are met, Goldenstone said in a statement. Goldenstone raised just $57.5 million in its initial public offering in March this year, a slither of the deal's value.

  • Stellantis looks beyond SUV era with new Peugeot 408

    Peugeot, one of Stellantis' French brands, unveiled its new 408 model on Wednesday, betting the "fastback" sedan will attract motorists suffering from sports-utility vehicle (SUV) fatigue. SUVs have been hugely popular in recent years in Europe, reaching a record 46% share of new sales in France in May, the same level as traditional sedans. But Peugeot believes their ubiquity has created a yearning among some drivers for more originality.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • Elon Musk says three ‘unresolved’ issues remain as Twitter board unanimously approves $44bn takeover

    Tesla boss discussed deal at the Qatar Economic Forum

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e