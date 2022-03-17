U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,364.25
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,095.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,981.50
    +28.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.00
    +5.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.35
    +0.31 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.10
    +18.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    -3.16 (-10.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9600
    +0.2020 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,938.01
    +1,667.57 (+4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.19
    +41.63 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,648.62
    +886.61 (+3.44%)
     

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited Announces Pricing of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Goldenstone Acquisition Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GDSTU

Aurora, IL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of common stock. Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half (1/2) of one share of common stock, and each ten (10) rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one share of common stock at the closing of a business combination. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “GDSTU” beginning on March 17, 2022. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “GDST,” “GDSTW,” and “GDSTR,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on March 21, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257209) relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Goldenstone Acquisition Limited

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited is newly organized Delaware blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region other than the Company has agreed that it will not undertake an initial business combination with any entity headquartered in, or conducts the majority of its business in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Eddie Ni
Chairman & CEO
Email: eddie@windfallusa.com
Tel: +1 (330) 352-7788

Ray Chen
CFO & Head of Investor Relationships
Email: abctop40@gmail.com
Tel: +1 (917) 459-8498



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Why Micron Stock Just Jumped 7%

    Shares of semiconductors and computer memory specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped out of the gate on Wednesday and headed higher -- up 6.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. You can thank an analyst at investment banker Bernstein for that. Recently, a combination of too-high stock prices and worries that the conflict in Ukraine could decrease demand for semiconductor chips has depressed the shares of many semiconductor stocks -- including Micron's, which is down 19% over the past month.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Stocks turn lower after the Fed raises interest rates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to the Fed lifting rates for the first time since 2018 and the FOMC policy statement.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising for the second straight day as the broader market rose this morning and as Chinese EV stocks posted significant gains. Rivian investors are likely happy to see other companies in the industry experiencing share price rebounds. The electric automaker's share price was up 12.5% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.

  • Why Incannex Healthcare Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) were crashing 58.4% lower as of 3:52 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge decline came after the Australian drugmaker announced earlier today the issuance of 1.85 million shares related to the exercise of unlisted stock options. The addition of 1.85 million shares makes up less than 4% of Incannex Healthcare's outstanding shares.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were running 7.5% higher at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one day after the movie theater operator surprised the markets with news it was investing in a gold and silver mining company.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • China Stocks Rocket As Officials Signal An End To Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese stocks surged Wednesday to their best day since 2008 as government officials signaled its regulatory crackdown could end soon.