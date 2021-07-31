U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,732.12
    +483.54 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

GoldenTree Adds Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet: Report

Kevin Reynolds

GoldenTree Asset Management, a New York-based with $45 billion under management, has been adding an undisclosed bitcoin to its balance sheet, according a report by The Street, which cited two unnamed sources.

  • With the purchase, the credit-focused firm company has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in the largest cryptocurrency.

  • GoldenTree, which is run by founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven Tananbaum, is considering hiring experts in cryptocurrency investments as it turns its attention to the industry, the report said.

