Like Goldfish? How about chips? Soon you can have both with Goldfish Crisps.

Emilee Coblentz, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Goldfish unveils new Goldfish Crisps
Goldfish unveils new Goldfish Crisps

Watch out, Pringles and Lay's. There's a new chip in town.

Pepperidge Farm announced Wednesday that its snack options will now include Goldfish Crisps, described as a light and airy marriage between the original cracker and a potato chip.

Get ready to "taste how Goldfish does chips," the company said in a news release.

"With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack," Janda Lukin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks, said in a statement.

When can you buy Goldfish Crisps?

Goldfish unveils new Goldfish Crisps
Goldfish unveils new Goldfish Crisps

Goldfish Crisps will hit stores nationwide starting in January and will come in three flavors: sour cream and onion, cheddar and salt and vinegar. They'll be available in a larger bag that's easier for "grazing" at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

The chip will not be available in gluten-free options.

Last year's mega announcement

Last year, the company introduced Goldfish Mega Bites around this same time last year, a bigger, bolder, cheesier "reboot" of the classic Goldfish.

Mega Bites are available in sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño with a touch of heat and "deliver a mega indulgent snacking experience with robust flavors and a crispy, flaky texture."

The now cracker/chip brand continues to connect with consumers of all ages as it nears $1 billion in sales. Goldfish Crisps join the brand's portfolio of more than 20 products.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Goldfish Crisps: Pepperidge Farm puts potato twist on classic cracker

