Like Goldfish? How about chips? Soon you can have both with Goldfish Crisps.

Goldfish unveils new Goldfish Crisps

Watch out, Pringles and Lay's. There's a new chip in town.

Pepperidge Farm announced Wednesday that its snack options will now include Goldfish Crisps, described as a light and airy marriage between the original cracker and a potato chip.

Get ready to "taste how Goldfish does chips," the company said in a news release.

"With Crisps, we are combining the craveable qualities of chips with the iconic shape and always-baked deliciousness of Goldfish for a brand-new, irresistible and flavorful snack," Janda Lukin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Campbell’s Snacks, said in a statement.

When can you buy Goldfish Crisps?

Goldfish Crisps will hit stores nationwide starting in January and will come in three flavors: sour cream and onion, cheddar and salt and vinegar. They'll be available in a larger bag that's easier for "grazing" at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

The chip will not be available in gluten-free options.

Last year's mega announcement

Last year, the company introduced Goldfish Mega Bites around this same time last year, a bigger, bolder, cheesier "reboot" of the classic Goldfish.

Mega Bites are available in sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño with a touch of heat and "deliver a mega indulgent snacking experience with robust flavors and a crispy, flaky texture."

The now cracker/chip brand continues to connect with consumers of all ages as it nears $1 billion in sales. Goldfish Crisps join the brand's portfolio of more than 20 products.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Goldfish Crisps: Pepperidge Farm puts potato twist on classic cracker