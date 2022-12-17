U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0060 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    -1.0500 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,690.27
    -145.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     
1

Goldman taps former BoE official Bradley Fried as next International chair

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Inc has tapped Bradley Fried, former Chair of the Court of the Bank of England, as chairman of Goldman Sachs International (GSI), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Fried will replace Jose Manuel Barroso, who was the former European Commission president, according to the report.

The announcement is expected next week and Fried will assume his role in February next year, the report said.

Fried's appointment as chairman of GSI would be subject to regulatory approval, although his appointment as a board director would not require such approval, the report added citing a source.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Fried stepped down as the Chair of BoE's Court last June after 4 years with the central bank.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)

