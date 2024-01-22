Goldman Boosts Backing for Hong Kong Fintech Startup FundPark

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong fintech company FundPark has secured a $250 million private loan with Goldman Sachs as a senior facility provider, signaling a rare bright spot in private credit lending in Greater China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The asset-backed security facility is an extension and increase of an original $250 million deal that FundPark received in 2022, which was led by Goldman Sachs, bringing the total amount to $500 million, said Hay Yip, the company’s chief operating officer, in an interview.

The loan has a three-year duration. In an asset-back security facility, the deal is collateralized by a pool of underlying assets, which in this case is FundPark’s cash flow, the inventory of its customers and receivables, Yip said.

FundPark operates its own platform that provides mainly cross-border Chinese mainland small- and medium-size ecommerce companies with working capital. This new liquidity injection will enable the company to provide its existing clients in China with further capital.

While China was once seen as a key component of Asia’s private lending market, the nation’s unprecedented property debt crisis has pushed many investors to pull back on their exposure to the country. For international firms still seeking to tap into the world’s second-largest economy, the FundPark deal underscores that pockets of opportunity still exist in the sector, which is valued at more than $1.6 trillion globally.

The deal represents “exposure to growth and opportunity in Greater China’s new economy sectors, particularly digital small and medium enterprises which have historically been under-banked,” Yip said.

Investment Opportunities

Story continues

Private credit investors still looking into China are pivoting to opportunities in less levered sectors with better growth prospects, including consumer as well as digital and data sectors. Schroders, an asset management firm, said consumption plays and internet platforms are Chinese sectors that it is looking at for 2024.

The popularity of ecommerce in China has made that industry another likely candidate for investors. Firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and PDD Holdings Inc. may fuel more than half of China’s retail-sale growth in 2024, up from 37% last year, according to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

In many ways the FundPark deal highlights “the importance of Chinese SMEs, even as the economy isn’t as rosy as it used to be,” said Yip, who hopes the new facility loan will enable the company to grow its clients’ businesses, while also helping FundPark to expand to new markets like South and Southeast Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.