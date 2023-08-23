U.S. markets closed

Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS Settle Stock-Lending Suit

Chris Dolmetsch
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS AG agreed to pay nearly $500 million to settle litigation by US pension funds over control of the market for stock lending, according to a court filling.

The 2017 class action in Manhattan federal court claimed the major banks blocked development of all-electronic trading systems that match lenders and borrowers of stock used for short sales. Credit Suisse AG last year agreed to pay $81 million to settle claims against it.

