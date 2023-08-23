Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS Settle Stock-Lending Suit
(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS AG agreed to pay nearly $500 million to settle litigation by US pension funds over control of the market for stock lending, according to a court filling.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Aboard Crashed Jet, Reports Say
Goldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a Week
Musk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker Says
QQQ Up in Late Hours on Nvidia’s Bullish Forecast: Markets Wrap
The 2017 class action in Manhattan federal court claimed the major banks blocked development of all-electronic trading systems that match lenders and borrowers of stock used for short sales. Credit Suisse AG last year agreed to pay $81 million to settle claims against it.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Drug Benefit Firms Devise New Fees That Go to Them, Not Clients
Never Mind Shrinking Households, Builders Are Adding Bedrooms
‘Don’t You Remember Me?’ The Crypto Hell on the Other Side of a Spam Text
GOP Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Sued Over Strive’s Practices
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.