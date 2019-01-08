Goldman Lifts Outlook for Global Bonds in Face of Slowing Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs has revised down its global bond yield forecasts in the face of slowing economic growth, tighter financial conditions and souring of risk sentiment.

The U.S. bank has revised its 10-year Treasury yield projection to 3 percent for the year-end, 50 basis points lower than its prior forecast, while its call on German bund yields has been lowered 15 basis points to 0.65 percent. Forecasts for Canadian yields saw the biggest revision, down 60 basis points to 2.40 percent.

“We now believe 10-year yields may have peaked for this cycle,” wrote Goldman strategists led by Praveen Korapaty in a note to clients. “While we continue to expect flattening and even modest inversion in the front end of the curve, we no longer expect the 5s30s curve to fully flatten.”

Treasuries and bunds have rallied in recent weeks as investors grow more concerned about the prospects of an economic slowdown. Money markets don’t expect the European Central Bank or the Federal Reserve to raise rates at all this year.

U.K. and Japanese expectations were also downgraded. Goldman revised down its 10-year gilt yield forecast by 25 basis points to 1.85 percent, with Japan’s lowered 12 basis points to 0.1 percent.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Ainger in London at jainger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.