Goldman Sachs Sees AI Lifting US GDP Over Next Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its long-term growth estimates for the US and many other major economies as generative artificial intelligence is set to boost productivity over the next decade.

In the US, which Goldman sees as the market leader for adoption, AI is set to add a 0.1 percentage point bump to gross domestic product gains in 2027, accelerating to a 0.4 percentage point boost in 2034. The AI impact raises Goldman’s US GDP forecast to a 2% expansion rate in 2027 and to 2.3% by 2034, projections show.

It will take time for companies to adopt AI, so the impact isn’t likely to show up for many years, the Goldman team said.

“While considerable uncertainty remains about the timing and magnitude of AI’s effects, our baseline expectation is that generative AI will affect productivity” in time, Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a note Sunday.

The euro area would see a 0.1 percentage-point bump starting in 2028, with the lift increasing to 0.3 percentage points by 2034 — when Goldman sees the region expanding at a 1.4% pace.

No Game Changer

China would see more modest gains, reaching a 0.2 percentage point lift by 2034, raising its expansion rate to 3.2%. Japan will see a 0.3 percentage point lift by 2033, taking its GDP growth to 0.9%, Goldman’s forecasts show.

“While our base case is for a moderate global growth effect over the next decade, we emphasize that the risks around these estimates are large,” the Goldman economists wrote.

AI’s economic benefits are tied to efficiency gains as it helps automate easier but time-consuming tasks, which gives employees more time to do more productive work, according to the Goldman economists. Generative AI could automate about 25% of work tasks in major developed market economies like the US and up to 20% of work in emerging markets, according to the report.

The team noted that AI is far from a “paradigm-shifting” phenomenon akin to the industrial revolution of the 1800s or the adoption of electricity in the early 1900s.

“Structural breaks” like those lead to an extended period of accelerated productivity gains, but are very rare, with only three instances since the 1500s, according Goldman’s analysis.

