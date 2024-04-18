Goldman Markets New Bonds After Perpetual Notes Deal This Week

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is marketing investment-grade bonds, just two days after issuing perpetual notes, as the bank taps investors following its surprisingly strong first-quarter results.

The bank on Thursday was looking to sell fixed-to-floating rate notes in as many as two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, an 11-year security that’s callable after 10 years, may yield around 1.5 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as they are not authorized to speak about it.

Goldman is said to be looking to raise around $4 billion after selling $2.25 billion of perpetual notes Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. have combined to issue $21.25 billion of investment-grade bonds this week, the lion’s share of the market’s activity.

Goldman’s deal could signal a return to a more normalized pace of debt issuance for the firm after a lackluster 2023, Bloomberg Intelligence senior bank analyst Arnold Kakuda wrote in a note.

Its “below-peer senior debt sales of less than $10 billion in 2023 may normalize closer to $20 billion this year,” he said. That would remove “the positive bond-issuance technical it has enjoyed vs. Morgan Stanley, one of the most-active debt issuers among peers since 2023.”

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is also marketing debt Thursday, the first major regional bank to join the bond spree since releasing first-quarter results. Peers including PNC Financial Services Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp and KeyCorp have also disclosed start-of-2024 performance — freeing them up for potential bond issuance.

