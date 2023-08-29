U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Goldman to pay $5.5mln to settle US CFTC charges over recording-keeping

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will pay a $5.5 million civil penalty to settle alleged recording-keeping violations and for violating a prior order, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Tuesday.

The CFTC's order finds Goldman violated a cease-and-desist provision of a prior order and committed record-keeping violations in connection with failing to properly record and retain certain audio files, the regulator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Susan Heavey)