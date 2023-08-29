Goldman Pays $5.5 Million Over Allegation It Didn’t Record Calls

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a US regulator’s allegations that it failed to fully record and retain thousands of phone calls.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged on Tuesday that two separate outside systems the Wall Street giant relied on to record some audio conversations, as required by the the regulator, sometimes failed during 2020. In 2019, the firm settled CFTC allegations it failed to record phone lines of a trading and sales desk in 2014.

“We are pleased to have this matter resolved,” Goldman Sachs said in a statement. The bank did not admit to or deny the regulator’s allegations in settling the case.

The CFTC, which regulates swap dealers like Goldman, said that increased use of a service used to record calls on mobile devices during the pandemic led a vendor’s system to sometimes not record calls.

A separate service used to replicate a trading turret while working from home also had lapses, the regulator alleged. Both systems have since been fixed, the CFTC said.

