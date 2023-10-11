Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.46
    +7.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,734.23
    -5.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,618.82
    +55.98 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.33
    -6.62 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    -1.94 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.50
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    +0.26 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5950
    -0.0600 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1940
    +0.4890 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,702.93
    -672.64 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.36
    -5.81 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.03
    -8.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,936.51
    +189.98 (+0.60%)
     

Goldman Sachs agrees to sell GreenSky to Sixth Street-led consortium

Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York

By Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant

NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs has agreed to sell GreenSky, its home improvement lender, and associated loans to a consortium led by investment firm Sixth Street Partners, it said on Wednesday.

Goldman did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it will take a charge of 19 cents per share for the third quarter; Goldman will announce earnings on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, the bank said.

The Wall Street powerhouse bought GreenSky in a deal with a $1.7 billion valuation last year.

The buyer consortium led by Sixth Street also includes funds and accounts managed by KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks, Goldman said in a statement. The deal also received "significant support" from Pacific Investment Management Co and strategic financing from CPP Investments.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Leslie Adler)

Advertisement