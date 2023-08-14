U.S. markets closed

Goldman Sachs appoints John Greenwood as co-head of Latin America -memo

Reuters
·1 min read
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs appointed John Greenwood as its co-head of Latin America and head of investment banking for the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The executive will continue to serve as the bank's co-head of Americas structured finance and take on the added responsibilities alongside Ricardo Mora, co-head of Latin America, according to the memo.

Greenwood joined Goldman Sachs in 2015 as a managing director and became a partner in 2018. He previously worked at Citigroup and Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; writing by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Chris Reese)