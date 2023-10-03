Goldman Sachs executive Chris Kojima to leave, memo says

FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Goldman Sachs global headquarters in Manhattan, New York

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chris Kojima, an executive in Goldman Sachs asset and wealth management unit, will leave the investment bank after almost 28 years, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Kojima, who will leave at the end of this year, served as the co-head of Goldman's client solutions group, which handles sales and client service for pensions and institutions.

His move is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Goldman's asset and wealth management division, which manages $2.7 trillion in assets. Julian Salisbury, who was Goldman's chief investment officer of asset and wealth management, left earlier this year to join investment firm Sixth Street.

Other prominent exits from the unit include Mike Koester, who retired after serving as co-president of alternative investments. Jo Natauri, the Wall Street giant's head of healthcare investing, also is leaving at the end of the year.

Matt Gibson, who was appointed alongside Kojima to lead the client business in late 2022, will run it. He reports to Marc Nachmann, head of the asset and wealth management unit.

"Chris founded and led businesses that are incredibly important to Goldman Sachs, and our business today is stronger because of his leadership," Nachmann said in a statement.

Kojima previously held senior roles at Goldman, including global head of its alternative investments and manager selection group, which is now called the external investment group. He led that business from its inception in 2008 to 2019.

He first joined Goldman Sachs as an investment banking associate in 1995, and was named managing director in 2002 and a partner in 2008.

"I'm looking forward to a long relationship with Goldman Sachs as an alumnus, client, and advocate," Kojima said in a statement, signaling he may join a firm that works with the investment bank.

