Goldman Sachs executives see steeper Treasuries curve, softer demand

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. Treasuries curve to steepen in the long term, driven by rising fiscal spending, top executives said.

"Fiscal spending has not abated, it's strange for us to be spending this much" when employment is high, Ashok Varadhan, Goldman's co-head of global banking and markets, said on a company podcast.

"It doesn't feel like we're going to see fiscal discipline any time soon (....) It's hard to see long-term rates coming down meaningfully. And so our base case on the trading desk is we expect a more normalized yield curve, a steeper yield curve, but really more with normalized and lower rates in the front end and not a lot of relief in the back end."

Demand for long-dated Treasuries has slipped in the last six months from central banks, U.S. regional banks and sovereign wealth funds, said Jim Esposito, who jointly runs the division.

"Every major central bank has moved from QE (quantitative easing) to QT (quantitative tightening)," he said. "The U.S. regional banks had been some of the largest holders of U.S. Treasuries -- they got caught offside in a duration mismatch, so they've been a lot less active in recent auctions."

Sovereign wealth funds, particularly in China, have been less active in part because of geopolitical tensions with the U.S. and a slowing of international trade, Esposito said.

