U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    +35.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,086.00
    +115.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,707.75
    +215.50 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.30
    +7.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    +1.26 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    +2.22 (+10.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0210
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,992.32
    +1,037.61 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.21
    +35.16 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.74
    +33.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Goldman Sachs expects two ECB rate hikes

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 25 bps each in September and December after policymakers finally acknowledged mounting inflation risks at a policy review on Thursday.

In a report published on Friday, Goldman Sachs strategists expect policymakers to decide in March to end its asset purchase program by June and raise its deposit rate by 25 bps each in September and December.

"Following large upside inflation surprises and yesterday’s hawkish policy pivot, we now look for a substantially earlier ECB exit," strategists at the U.S. investment bank said in a note and revised its inflation forecasts higher.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by John O'Donnell)

