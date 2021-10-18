U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +36.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,191.00
    +407.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,144.25
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.10
    -8.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -0.56 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,083.06
    +1,189.64 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Goldman Sachs gets regulator nod for full ownership of China securities JV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it received an approval from China's securities regulator to take full control of its mainland securities business.

The U.S. bank said it will buy the remainder of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Ltd (GSGH), and rename it as Goldman Sachs (China) Securities Company Ltd.

It also said the migration of its onshore business units to GSGH from Beijing Gao Hua Securities is underway.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand Inflation Surges to Fastest Pace in 10 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation surged at the fastest pace in 10 years in the third quarter, reinforcing bets that the central bank will keep raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $50

  • Just-in-Time Economy Becoming a Problem for Europe, Lagarde Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenEuropean Central

  • China property shares firm after PBOC says Evergrande woes manageable

    Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Monday after China's central bank calmed markets by saying spillover effects from Evergrande's debt woes were controllable and the country's economy is "doing well". Top developers Country Garden and Sunac China jumped over 4% and 8%, respectively, in early trading but China Vanke declined 2.6%. The People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Sunday China's economy faces challenges such as default risks for certain firms due to "mismanagement", and that authorities are keeping a close eye "so they do not become systematic risks".

  • Dollar wavering as global inflation surges; kiwi jumps

    The dollar made a wobbly start to the week on Monday with the kiwi and sterling edging higher after a red-hot inflation readout in New Zealand and hawkish remarks from Britain's central bank chief that put rate rises in investors' sights. The dollar index has now slipped about 0.6% from last week's 2021 highs as investors figure that while price pressures might pull forward hikes by the Federal Reserve, other central banks may need to be more aggressive over the tightening cycle. New Zealand reported its biggest quarterly jump in consumer prices in a decade on Monday.

  • PBOC’s Yi Says China Can ‘Contain’ the Risk From Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenPeople’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said authorities can contain risks posed to the Chinese economy and financial system fro

  • Suze Orman: These 5 moves will keep you out of the poorhouse in retirement

    When it comes down to it, the greatest threat to your comfort in retirement is you.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • When to Take Social Security: The Complete Guide

    How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age (FRA), or even later.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the...