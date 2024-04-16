The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 15, 2024

Good morning. My name is Katie and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, April 15th, 2024. I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Coleman. Thank you. Mr. Solomon, you may begin your conference.

David Solomon: Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. We feel very good about our first quarter results, which reflect the strength of our world-class and interconnected franchises and the earnings power of our firm. This performance was aided by the swift actions we took last year to narrow our strategic focus and play to our core strengths. As you can see, we are delivering on our strategy and we are pleased with the returns we generated this quarter. As laid out in January, we have three strategic objectives, to harness One Goldman Sachs to serve our clients with excellence; to run world-class differentiated and durable businesses; and to invest to operate at-scale. Across the firm, we are effectively serving clients in what remains a complex operating environment.

Looking back on the last year or so, one of the most common questions clients and investors have asked is around the timing of a broader reopening of the capital markets. I've said before that the historically depressed levels of activity wouldn't last forever. CEOs need to make strategic decisions for their firms, companies of all sizes need to raise capital, and financial sponsors need to transact to generate returns for their investors. Where we stand today, it's clear that we're in the early stages of a reopening of the capital markets, with the first few months of 2024 seen an reinvigoration in new issue market access. For example, there were a number of large IPOs across geographies and the strong reception across transactions, including the IPOs for Galderma, Reddit, and Rank is the latest sign that investors' risk appetite is growing.

In debt capital markets, tighter spreads have contributed to a constructive issuance environment and investment grades with volumes hitting a record for the first three months of the year. Additionally, refinancing was a major theme with robust high-yield and institutional loan refinancing volumes. Given a more accommodative issuance backdrop as well as the potential for increased acquisition financing, alongside higher M&A activity, we expect solid levels of debt underwriting activity to continue this year. With our long-standing leadership positions across the global capital markets, we have been at the forefront in helping our clients access the markets and our firm stands to benefit further as transaction volumes rise from the 10-year lows.

It's important to note that alongside the reopening, we are seeing in capital markets, our intermediation businesses continue to be active in supporting our clients' needs. And we're growing financing revenues across FICC and Equities, which together were a record this quarter and rose 18% sequentially. All-in, our top-tier intermediation franchise, and more durable financing results are helping raise the floor in global banking and markets. In Asset & Wealth Management, assets under supervision rose to a new record of $2.8 trillion this quarter, which represented our 25th consecutive quarter of long-term fee-based net inflows. We have a diversified platform across public and private markets and are delivering solid performance across asset classes, and we continue to invest resources in growing this business, particularly across Wealth Management, Alternatives, and Solutions.

