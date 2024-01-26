Sheara Fredman, Chief Accounting Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), has sold 4,300 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $380.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,634,645.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc were trading at $380.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $124,803,240,000.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.77, which is below the industry median of 19.4 but above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $380.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $330.84, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

