Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Goldman Sachs Group's shares before the 30th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$11.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Goldman Sachs Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.4% on the current share price of $319.96. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Goldman Sachs Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Goldman Sachs Group has delivered 19% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Goldman Sachs Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Goldman Sachs Group more closely.

In light of that, while Goldman Sachs Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Goldman Sachs Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

