Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $2.75

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of September to $2.75. This will take the annual payment to 3.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Goldman Sachs Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 63.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $2.00 total annually to $11.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Goldman Sachs Group has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Goldman Sachs Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Goldman Sachs Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that you should be aware of before investing. Is Goldman Sachs Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

