Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of June to $2.50. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Goldman Sachs Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.84 total annually to $10.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Goldman Sachs Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

