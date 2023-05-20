Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $2.50

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $2.50 on 29th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Goldman Sachs Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Goldman Sachs Group was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Goldman Sachs Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.84 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $10.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 18% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Goldman Sachs Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Goldman Sachs Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Goldman Sachs Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

