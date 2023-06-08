Goldman Sachs Group's (NYSE:GS) three-year earnings growth trails the notable shareholder returns

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) share price is up 57% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 30% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 9.8% , including dividends .

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Goldman Sachs Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 21% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 10.10 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Goldman Sachs Group, it has a TSR of 69% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Goldman Sachs Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.8% over one year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 10% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Goldman Sachs Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

