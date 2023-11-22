Goldman Sachs (GS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the latest trading day at $338.64, indicating a +1.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.46%.

Shares of the investment bank witnessed a gain of 11.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 8.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.62%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.31, signifying a 59.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.08 billion, up 4.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.98 per share and revenue of $46.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.55% and -2.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.23 of its industry.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 1.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

