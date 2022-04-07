U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.77
    +5.62 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.25
    -80.26 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,939.41
    +50.59 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.27
    +1.04 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6300
    +0.0210 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9100
    +0.1100 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,511.56
    -1,319.44 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.56
    +5.89 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.87
    -18.83 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Goldman Sachs joins other investors in $88M round for web3 and blockchain security firm CertiK

Jacquelyn Melinek
·2 min read

CertiK, a Web3 and blockchain security company, has raised $88 million in its latest round, bringing its valuation to $2 billion.

The oversubscribed Series B3 financing round has doubled the company’s valuation in three months. The company has raised a total of $230 million, to date.

“We have raised four rounds in the past nine months and the valuation has grown more than 10 times,” Ronghui Gu, founder and CEO of CertiK, told TechCrunch. “We haven’t touched any money in the past four rounds. The money is in the bank and the reason is because CertiK is a profitable business.”

However, Gu said that the funds will be used to build new products and “a one-stop security platform for the entire web3 world.”

The capital raise was led by Insight Partners, Tiger Global and Advent International. Goldman Sachs also participated alongside existing investors like Sequoia and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

In general, demand for blockchain security has increased as the crypto sector faces extensive losses of funds due to exploits and fraud. In the first quarter of 2022, a “loss” of over $1.23 billion transpired across the web3 ecosystem, according to a report by web3 bug bounty and security services platform Immunefi.

“More than $1 billion was lost in the first quarter because all the hackers are targeting the web3 world at the moment,” Gu said. “This industry is still young and different from web2. The web3 world has a small group of developers who may not be able to always secure the software or code and that’s why the industry is facing cyber risks.”

To date, CertiK has protected over $300 billion worth of crypto assets for 2,500 enterprise clients through its auditing and fraud investigation services, among other offerings, the company stated.The firm’s revenue rose 12X and profits increased 3,000 times in 2021, Gu said.

“As we see continued growth in use cases and assets on decentralized applications the solutions being built by Certik will be integral to securing the ecosystem, helping to accelerate innovation and adoption of these novel technologies.” Oli Harris, head of North America digital assets at Goldman Sachs, said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • CDK Global Stock Spikes. It’s Being Acquired in Deal Valued at $8.3 Billion.

    CDK Global is being bought by Brookfield Business Partners in a deal with an enterprise value of $8.3 billion.

  • The Most Important Portfolio Management Skill Investors Need To Know: Pyramiding Positions

    Stock selection includes how to pick the best stocks. But portfolio management involves knowing when to sell and add shares.

  • ‘Too Broadway.’ Georgia singer Betty Maxwell laments not advancing on ‘American Idol’

    The former Miss Georgia winner was recently eliminated from the singing competition.

  • Suncor Shares Go From First to Worst in Canada Oil-Sands Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc., once Canada’s most valuable oil producer, is now seeing rivals outrun it in the stock market on the heels of the oil-price boom.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineOver the past y

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • This New Buffett Buy Isn't the Only Stock Soaring Thursday Morning

    The stock market has seen extreme turbulence this week, with a big gain on Monday giving way to substantial declines over the past two days. Big uncertainties about exactly how the Federal Reserve will handle interest rates to fight inflation are giving investors headaches, but at least on Thursday morning, it appeared that market participants would get a reprieve from the volatility. Warren Buffett has been in the headlines lately, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares having risen to all-time highs in recent weeks.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has a reputation for delivering excellent value to customers. Similarly, Costco's stock has delivered exceptional value to shareholders, up 62% in the last year and 548% in the previous decade, before dividends. There are scarce investors who would not be happy with the return Costco has delivered.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. However, this only offers us a glimpse of how it has performed in the past and just how erratic the stock can be.

  • Rite Aid stock plunges after Deutsche Bank cuts target to $1, warns of a ‘dramatic negative inflection point’

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. plunged toward a 2 1/2-year low Thursday, after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill issued a dire warning that the drugstore chain's equity could be worthless.

  • Amazon Stock: Headed to $5,000?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price has significantly underperformed over the last few years. Amazon's trailing-12-month revenue has increased 46%, and the company has accelerated its capital spending to satisfy growing demand. The analyst has a price target of $5,000, which represents a potential 57% return from Amazon's current trading price of $3,175.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Steamships Trading (ASX:SST) Is Interesting

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.