Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Among Winners From UK Finance Reforms

Katherine Griffiths
·4 min read
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Among Winners From UK Finance Reforms

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are likely to be among the beneficiaries of the government’s financial services reforms through a proposed relaxation of ring-fencing capital rules that will boost their UK savings arms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government said it intends to consult next year on the possibility of increasing the threshold above which lenders must ring-fence their retail operations to £35 billion ($43 billion), up £10 billion. A review by businessman Keith Skeoch earlier this year didn’t recommend raising the threshold, but the government said that it would consider it as the total amount of sterling deposits has grown since the level was set in 2015.

Banks that cross the limit can’t use the funds in riskier investment bank and trading arms. Goldman’s online bank Marcus stopped taking new deposits in the UK in 2020, after it neared the limit. JPMorgan started a Chase UK offering last year and said in September it had already garnered more than £10 billion in deposits.

The change will mean the two US banks could join those smaller UK lenders without investment banking arms — including Santander UK, Virgin Money and TSB — in having the ring-fencing burden lightened or removed as the UK is also considering taking banks without large investment banking operations outside the ring-fence altogether. The UK’s largest lenders — Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and NatWest Group Plc — won’t benefit.

Spokespeople for the Treasury, Goldman and JPMorgan declined to comment.

The Treasury announced Friday a package of measures aimed at taking advantage of post-Brexit freedoms and economic developments since the financial crisis to cut red tape and modernize markets to increase the competitiveness of banks, insurers and asset managers based in the UK.

Technical Changes

The 30 or so reforms — largely technical in nature — are a far-cry from the far-reaching changes mooted when Liz Truss was prime minister. But supporters say they will have an impact.

Barney Reynolds, global head of the financial services industry group at law firm Shearman & Sterling, welcomed them. “Getting down into the nitty-gritty will be important, since success is to be found there,” he said.

One of the changes that could have a substantial impact is the plan for a UK regime to replace European Union rules over investment products called Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products - or PRIIPs, according to Chris Woolard, UK Financial Services Regulation Leader at EY.

EU rules on how the products are sold have been criticized for creating excessive and misleading complexity for retail investors, while also forcing providers to include unhelpful information in investments sold to institutional investors. “The removal of PRIIPs and its replacement with a UK regime is the major announcement from a post-Brexit perspective,” Woolard said.

Securitization Market

Banks and other financial firms may also benefit from plans to review the securitization market. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the EU and other markets introduced tougher rules on securitizations to try to prevent a repeat of the build up of poor-quality and opaque bonds as happened with sub-prime mortgage debt. The UK will seek to streamline those rules, the government indicated.

The government also announced plans to review short-selling rules. The government said it would repeal the EU’s short-selling regulation and replace them with a regime “supporting market integrity and bolstering the competitiveness of UK financial markets.” One outcome could be more flexibility for UK-based investors to take short positions in EU government debt, which could create opportunities for traders in London’s market.

Stock Exchanges

Another focus will be on the time it takes to settle trades, in a bid to ensure London is among the most competitive financial centers in the world. A taskforce will be created to work on ways to speed up settlement. That should be good news according to the stock exchange Aquis.

Julia Hoggett, chief executive officer of the London Stock Exchange and chair of a taskforce convened by the government to find ways to boost listing and trading in London, welcomed the potential relaxation of MiFID II rules over analyst research.

“This is a much-needed initiative to ensure that emerging sectors and business models are thoroughly understood by the global investor community,” she said.

The insurance sector is another beneficiary. The Treasury said last month it would relax restrictions on what insurers can invest in, freeing up opportunities to direct funds into infrastructure and climate transition areas. That should allow insurers to direct £100 billion into those areas over a decade, the Association of British Insurers said.

Read More: City of London Gets Long-Awaited Insurer Reform, Surcharge Cut

--With assistance from William Shaw.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

