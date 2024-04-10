Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,191.00
    -69.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,756.00
    -440.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,098.25
    -261.50 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,040.40
    -59.90 (-2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    +0.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,357.50
    -4.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    28.15
    +0.16 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0781
    -0.0078 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4850
    +0.1190 (+2.73%)
     

  • Vix

    15.88
    +0.90 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2602
    -0.0075 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    152.4320
    +0.6770 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,785.86
    -2,872.35 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.57
    +17.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.5% over last year in March as inflation stays elevated

Goldman Sachs lifts China 2024 growth forecast to 5.0%

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for China's year-on-year economic growth this year to 5.0% from 4.8% in November last year, the investment bank said in a note on Wednesday.

It also raised the first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the world's second-biggest economy to 5.0% from 4.5% thanks to manufacturing strength, according to the note.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Advertisement