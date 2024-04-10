Goldman Sachs lifts China 2024 growth forecast to 5.0%

BEIJING (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for China's year-on-year economic growth this year to 5.0% from 4.8% in November last year, the investment bank said in a note on Wednesday.

It also raised the first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the world's second-biggest economy to 5.0% from 4.5% thanks to manufacturing strength, according to the note.

