Goldman Sachs is going through a massive transformation under CEO David Solomon
David Solomon has been seeking to transform the powerhouse bank since he came on as CEO in 2018.
He's led three reorganizations and over 200 partners have left in that time.
Here's a look at Goldman Sachs under David Solomon, including its leadership and work culture.
Since becoming CEO of Goldman Sachs in 2018, Solomon has been on a mission to transform the Wall Street bank.
Solomon — a techno DJ who previously went by the nickname D-Sol — made clear from the get-go that he was intent on modernizing and demystifying the secretive investment bank. In his first few weeks, he launched a company-sponsored Instagram account and a new video series called "Catch-up with David." He agreed to relax the dress code for certain divisions and made it his mission to diversify the banks' ranks.
By 2019, the bank was planning its first-ever investor day — part of Solomon's vow to provide more transparency to shareholders.
But there were other changes that Goldman insiders and alumni didn't always agree with, including the bank's money-losing efforts to issue credit cards and other Main Street banking products, which led to the bank's third restructuring in 2022. As Insider's Dakin Campbell has reported, some Goldman insiders have also taken issue with Solomon's leadership style and jet-setting ways, and the bank has seen a higher departure rate among partners than in the past. (See all 200-plus names here.)
Solomon has defended his leadership and efforts to transform the bank. In a recent interview with Goldman alum and reporter Bethany McLean, he called nostalgia over Goldman's past "fantasyland," thanks to the tightening of regulatory requirements that have forced it to pull back on some of the riskier investments that used to make it a ton of money. The story notes that the stock has risen under Solomon despite the tougher banking environment, which has won him the support of shareholders and board members alike.
In an effort to explain how Goldman has changed — and remained the same — under Solomon, Insider dug into its deep archive of stories to compile a list that helps explain the bank's current leadership, its culture, what it's like to work there, and more.
Who are Goldman's leaders?
Every new leader picks his or her own deputies, and Solomon was no different when he took over in 2018. He picked his longtime deputy and confidant John Waldron, who also joined Goldman from Bear Stearns, to be his president, chief operating officer, and right-hand man.
Other members of Solomon's C-Suite include Denis Coleman, who took over as chief financial officer from Stephen Scherr in 2021. Jacqueline Arthur is global head of human capital management, replacing Bentley de Beyer and Dane Holmes before that. Kathryn Ruemmler is general counsel, replacing Karen Seymour.
Outside of the C-Suite, Goldman's highest-ranking executives are its partners, an exclusive club with access to special perks that's gotten harder to get into since Solomon took over as CEO. In November 2022, Goldman tapped 80 employees to join its newest class of partners, but previous partner classes were smaller. In 2020, Goldman named its smallest partner class since it became a publicly traded company.
Solomon was pressed in February at the bank's investor day about recent partner departures. He said that the rate of partner departures has been no greater than in the past and that in order to keep the partnership "at a certain size," about "60 to 80 partners transition every two years."
Insider's analysis going back to 2014 found that the partner departure rate under Solomon has been higher than what was projected.
One reason might be increased competition from hedge funds and private equity, like $60 billion multi strategy hedge fund Millennium Management.
Read more:
The new elite: How Goldman Sachs stars are transforming hedge funds like Citadel and Millennium
Julian Salisbury was once considered a contender for Goldman Sachs CEO. Read David Solomon's memo on his departure.
Inside Goldman Sachs' annual partners meeting in Miami Beach — from the $1,500-a-night hotel rooms to the majestic oceanfront views
Goldman Sachs insiders fear widespread departures. Why the sour mood inside the firm has some pinning the blame on CEO David Solomon.
Meet Goldman Sachs' 2022 partner class, including a top fintech dealmaker and a structured trader from Honduras whose 3 brothers also work on Wall Street
Goldman Sachs just added 80 new members to its exclusive partnership. Here's a rundown of the perks afforded to a group with a 1% acceptance rate.
What's it like to work at Goldman?
Despite efforts to transform Goldman, Solomon has adhered to tradition in other ways, including by calling workers back to the office five days a week.
While some pandemic perks have been pulled, including free gym memberships, Goldman still offers some of the best perks on The Street, according to a recent poll by junior bankers.
Still, working at the bank can be tough. Goldman's young bankers have complained about working 100-hour weeks — including in the form of an internal presentation from 13 analysts across the bank that went viral after it was leaked in 2021. In response, Solomon said the bank would work to protect analysts' Saturdays off. But as Insider has reported, such complaints have persisted.
Getting a job at the bank can be super competitive, and rising up in the ranks also requires a lot of commitment, hard work, and even luck. Every year, Goldman cuts the bottom 5% or so of low performers each year (read about how to game the annual performance review here). Earlier this year, however, it laid off about 3,000 people tied to cost-cutting efforts.
Read more:
Inside Goldman Sachs' ultra-elite summer internship for aspiring investment bankers, which only accepts 1.5% of applicants
Goldman Sachs' head of recruiting shares 4 tips for applicants of its ultra-competitive summer internship
These 13 slides reveal what junior bankers really think of their Wall Street employers, including which firms offer the best work experience. Hint: It's not Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan junior bankers reveal the best — and worst — parts of their jobs
Who earns more per hour: a Goldman junior banker or a Starbucks manager? An industry poll sheds new light on Wall Street pay and work culture.
Goldman Sachs is tracking ID swipes so it can crack down on employees who are breaking its return-to-office rules. Here's what happens to those who don't show up enough.
Wall Street banks are raising pay to record levels yet again. Here's a bank-by-bank rundown of new investment banker salaries, from analysts to MDs.
Here's what Goldman Sachs says is a typical day in the life of its analysts, from calls with CEOs to eating dinner at your desk
What makes Goldman attractive?
One of the things that makes Goldman Sachs attractive to both talent and potential clients is its success as a dealmaker, as well as its pay and perks.
It's routinely ranked as a top bank for M&A and IPOs, including some of the hottest deals of the day. Last year, for example, it played a big role in helping Amazon buy primary-care firm One Medical for $3.9 billion. This year, it was a lead bank on Instacart's IPO and was a lead banker in Exxon Mobil's $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, the year's biggest deal yet.
While Goldman is known for housing some of the industry's top dealmakers, it hasn't been able to escape the drought in M&A and IPOs that is dragging down earnings. And its plan for saving Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year fell short.
During this tough time, there has been some evidence that its M&A crown may be slipping, although internally, top brass have assured talent that it has nothing to worry about and that it plans to be the prime beneficiary of a return to the mega-deal, as Insider recently reported.
Indeed, this year's managing director promotions suggest Goldman under Solomon is still investing heavily in its future investment banking talent.
And despite the changes under Solomon, it remains a top job destination for aspiring bankers. Even Solomon was rejected twice before finally landing a job there in 1999 after making a name for himself at Bear Stearns.
Read more:
Goldman Sachs' summer internships are coming to a close. A former intern turned partner breaks down the 5 secrets to successfully snagging a return offer.
Goldman Sachs just promoted 608 employees to the coveted role of managing directors. See the full list here.
Goldman Sachs tried to help SVB. It didn't work. Here's what happened.
What Goldman's top dealmaker is saying behind the scenes about M&A and its spot on the league tables after a tough first quarter
Meet the bankers behind Amazon's $4 billion deal for One Medical. The banks could see million-dollar pay days.
An exodus at Goldman Sachs: 11 members of the bank's healthcare team have left the firm over complaints about working till 5 a.m. and being hit with lower bonuses
Porsches, super yachts, and $7 million Manhattan pied-a-terres: Inside the flurry of luxury spending spawned by Wall Street's record bonus season
Goldman Sachs is pushing rival bankers to expletive-ridden tirades as it swoops in to win even more blockbuster M&A
From cross-border M&A to more mega buyouts, top Goldman Sachs bankers map out why the dealmaking boom is just getting started
Goldman Sachs tapped Susie Scher as chairman of its global financing group, plus other changes in investment banking leadership
Meet Kim Posnett, the youngest head of a powerful team inside Goldman Sachs' investment bank that's focused on pitching new, innovative ways to get deals done
Read the full memo naming the new co-heads of Goldman Sachs' tech team as top dealmaker Nick Giovanni exits
Goldman's wealth management push
Solomon once sought to reshape Goldman, a firm synonymous with enormous wealth, as a bank that also counts people with just $1,000 to invest as a client. It launched Marcus Invest, a robo-advisor with a $1,000 minimum. And in 2020, it reorganized how its wealth businesses are situated, creating a new internal consumer and wealth management division.
It has since moved away from its consumer banking efforts and reorganized again in 2002 to focus on two core businesses: investment banking and trading and its asset and wealth management business. The latter is focused on attracting uber-rich clients instead of Main Street clients.
In speaking with investors in October, Solomon reiterated this push, saying it will help the company achieve the financial goals it set out for investors in February.
"We are focused on the execution of our strategy to further strengthen our leading Global Banking & Markets franchise and grow our Asset & Wealth Management business," he said on the call. "I feel good about the relative performance in our core business, and we remain firmly committed to delivering for clients and shareholders.
Read more:
Goldman Sachs is turning to wealth management for growth amid a dealmaking drought. Here's what that means for David Solomon's new 'crown jewel', from hiring plans to potential acquisitions.
Goldman Sachs is still hiring despite plunging profits and sweeping job cuts. Here's where the bank continues to recruit talent.
Goldman Sachs' Ayco unit is a big area of growth for the Wall Street powerhouse. Here's how it's upgrading early-career training for financial advisors.
Goldman Sachs just hired a Schwab exec who pioneered the broker's Netflix-style pricing as the bank makes an aggressive push into wealth
Goldman Sachs wants to hold onto its richest clients' kids. The bank's private wealth heads explain how its Marcus unit is helping them do that.
Goldman Sachs execs lay out plans for its new robo-advisor as it takes on fintechs like Wealthfront and Betterment in a fiercely competitive space
What happened to Marcus?
Goldman Sachs launched its Marcus (named after the bank's founder, Marcus Goldman) unit in 2016, to attract business from Main Street customers. It has been known to offer consumer loans, high-yield savings accounts, and the Apple credit card.
David Solomon Goldman reorganized the bank in 2020 into four divisions: consumer and wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and global markets.
He reversed course just two years later amid big losses, whittling Goldman into three divisions: asset and wealth management, investment banking and trading, and a narrower consumer banking business called Platform Solutions. The bank's consumer lending unit was hit particularly hard by layoffs last month, as Insider previously reported.
The move was applauded by shareholders even though it dragged on the company's financials and led to some anger internally over bonuses.
Read more:
Goldman Sachs is contemplating a pivot in David Solomon's consumer banking ambitions
Goldman Sachs' second-quarter earnings bombed. Here are 5 numbers that best explain what went wrong and where the company is headed.
Inside Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's struggles to right his Marcus consumer banking unit
JPMorgan just snagged another MD from Marcus — marking its fourth major hire from Goldman Sachs' burgeoning consumer bank since July
Goldman Sachs is ramping up its hiring of social media and influencer marketing pros as it expands to Main Street
Goldman Sachs is changing the name of its Marcus consumer bank to reflect growing appreciation by Main Street for its Wall Street ties
An AI-powered chatbot for customers helped Goldman Sachs' Marcus realize 'massive savings,' according to a top exec. Here's how.
Burnout, blown deadlines, and a tech-talent exodus: How Goldman Sachs' Marcus is struggling to live up to its lofty consumer-banking ambitions
Read the original article on Business Insider