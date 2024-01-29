Goldman Sachs senior executive Jim Esposito to retire

(Reuters) - Jim Esposito, co-head of the global banking and markets division at Goldman Sachs, plans to depart after nearly 30 years at the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

One of the most senior executives at Goldman, Esposito joined in 1995 as a salesperson for emerging markets debt, according to his profile on the bank's website.

Esposito was named managing director in 2002 and got the highly coveted title of a partner at the bank in 2006.

Esposito's departure was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

