Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City·Reuters
M. Sriram
1 min read
0
In this article:

By M. Sriram

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs has hired two senior bankers in India to cash in on growing dealmaking and investor interest in the South Asian country, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sunil Khaitan will be Goldman's India head of financing and Kamna Sahni India head of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in Mumbai, the sources said, adding that the executives will join the bank in the next few months.

Both new hires have previously worked at Bank of America. Khaitan was the bank's Southeast Asia head of Equity Capital Markets, while Sahni was a director in India focusing on the healthcare and industrials space.

Khaitan and Sahni declined to comment. Goldman declined to comment. Bank of America did not respond to Reuters queries.

Goldman earned nearly $16 million in investment banking fees in the region in the first quarter of 2024, according to London Stock Exchange Group Data- ranking fourth. It ranked third in M&As advisory and sixth in equity related deals during the period, the data shows.

In recent months it has advised Whirlpool and top Indian airline IndiGo's co-founder on stake sales, in addition to IPOs such as India's biggest e-scooter maker Ola Electric.

India is the world's second busiest IPO market this year after the United States, with bankers expecting more activity amid a paucity of deals elsewhere in Asia, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; Editing by Aditya Kalra, Jane Merriman, Alexandra Hudson)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla expects its global layoffs will cost it $350 million

    The company is laying off about 10% of its global workforce to help prepare for the "next phase of growth" by reducing costs and improving productivity. Wall Street analysts expect Tesla to report a profit of $2.24 billion for the second quarter, according to LSEG data. The demand for EVs has slowed in the past year as high borrowing costs prompt consumers to rethink big-ticket purchases, forcing companies from Tesla to Ford and General Motors to scale back their expansion plans.

  • Texas Instruments Gains the Most Since 2020 on Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. shares jumped as much as 8.5% on Wednesday, the biggest intraday gain in more than four years, after the chipmaker’s revenue forecast indicated that a slump in demand may be easing.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategySales

  • ASML approves Christophe Fouquet as CEO at annual meeting

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML has approved the appointment of Christophe Fouquet as the company's new CEO. Fouquet, 50, took up his new role as chief of Europe's largest technology company at ASML's annual meeting in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Wednesday. "I'm very happy ... to be able to write the next chapter of ASML and to continue to build significant value for our shareholders," Fouquet said.

  • Milei’s Team Sees Argentina Inflation Slowing Faster Than Economist Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine President Javier Milei’s economic team sees monthly inflation slowing much faster this year than analysts anticipate, a rare insight into his advisers’ projections as he tries to pull the country out of crisis. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears O

  • Oil Swings as Risk-Off Mood Vies with US Stockpile Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders weighed a larger-than-anticipated drop in US crude stockpiles against broader risk-off sentiment. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soars as Musk’s Cheaper EVs Calm Fears Over StrategyWest Texas Intermediate traded near $83 a barrel, swinging in a narrow range on Wedne

  • China’s search for an answer to ChatGPT is just beginning

    The search for hot artificial intelligence stocks is under way in China as local companies create their answer to ChatGPT.

  • Tesla shareholder seeks to block Musk from litigating pay outside of Delaware

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A Tesla investor who successfully sued to void Musk's $56 billion pay package has asked a Delaware judge to keep the lawsuit in the state, after the company asked shareholders to approve moving the electric vehicle maker's legal home to Texas. Richard Tornetta's legal team on Wednesday asked the Delaware judge who voided Musk's pay to rule on his request before the June 13 shareholder meeting. Tesla investors at the meeting will vote on moving the company's legal home out of Delaware and on approving Musk's 2018 pay package.

  • AT&T beats estimates for subscriber additions, free cash flow

    (Reuters) -AT&T surpassed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter wireless subscriber additions and free cash flow on Wednesday as more people purchased its higher-tier unlimited plans. The telecom giant has been leaning on its 5G rollouts and plans that are usually cheaper than rivals such as Verizon to appeal to more budget-conscious consumers and drive growth in the competitive U.S. market. AT&T added 349,000 net monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, flying past expectations of 286,800 additions, according to five analysts polled by FactSet.

  • Mark Zuckerberg got $24.4 million in ‘other compensation’ in 2023—but Meta also treated staff well, with the median employee making $379,000

    On paper, Mark Zuckerberg is Meta’s lowest-paid employee, with a $1 dollar salary and no bonus.

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo